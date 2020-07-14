You are the owner of this article.
Fire destroys several businesses in downtown Gardiner
Fire destroys several businesses in downtown Gardiner

A fire in downtown Gardiner has damaged at least three buildings and created a plume of smoke hovering over the town. 

Social media posts began appearing Tuesday evening showing the Two Bit Saloon, located in the Yellowstone National Park gateway town, engulfed in flames and spewing smoke. Photos also show fire crews at the scene.

The owner of the Two Bit Saloon, Chuck Tanner, said no one had been injured in the fire and everyone had evacuated.

He also said the fire had spread to three surrounding buildings as of 6 p.m. Those include Yellowstone Raft Co., Rosie's Bistro and Red's Blue Goose Saloon.

