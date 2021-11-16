Fire near Absarokee forces evacuations as high winds continue

A fire in Stillwater County forced the evacuation of residents in the Fiddler Creek Road area near Absarokee early Tuesday morning beginning about 2 a.m.

Evacuations are in affect from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road, to South Fiddler Creek Rd including Ingersoll to Roscoe, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Evacuees can go to the Anipro Arena and The Stillwater Pavilion.

Residents with questions may call 406-322-8065, and are asked not to call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

High winds have been buffeting the area as a cold front moves in. A high wind warning, expecting gusts up to 65 mph, is in effect across much of southern Montana and burning is prohibited, county officials said.

In August, the Trout Creek fire forced dozens of homes to be evacuated in the Stillwater River Road area. That fire burned more than 8,000 acres.

— This story will be updated

