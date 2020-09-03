 Skip to main content
Fire near Roundup destroys structures, some evacuations still in place
Fire near Roundup destroys structures, some evacuations still in place

Roundup fire

Fire crews plan along Fattig Road. Smoke from the fire rises north and west of Signal Peak coal mine.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Multiple structures have been burned by a fire near Roundup that has charred about 4,000 acres.

The Bobcat Fire was pushed by Wednesday’s high winds through the timber and grass of the Bull Mountains, forcing evacuations southeast of Roundup that remained in place Thursday.

“We do have several structures, cabins, outbuildings, that were lost,” Musselshell County Fire Warden Justin Russell said Thursday.

Winds shifted at the blaze on Thursday morning, pushing the fire back into areas it had swept over last night. Wednesday’s wind-driven run moved quickly enough that it left behind pockets of unburnt timber that flames found Thursday, creating new smoke plumes.

Smoke moved north, unlike its path when it swept into Billings on Wednesday evening, dropping ash in the Heights.

Structure protection remained a priority on Thursday, Russell said, but crews were also working to bulldoze containment lines that would hopefully prevent additional run, especially on the fire’s eastern flank.

Wednesday efforts were focused purely on protecting structures from flames pushed by 50 mile per hour winds.

“It was a pure wind driven fire,” Russell said. “We couldn’t put resources in front of it to try to get ahead of it.”

