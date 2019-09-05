As firefighters rushed to protect structures, the Fishhawk fire grew to about 16 square miles by Thursday morning — larger than the nearby community of Cody, Wyoming.
A type 2 management team has been called in to oversee the firefighting effort, including the placement of personnel and equipment to protect the Kitty Creek cabins and the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation for the dozen or so cabins and camp on Wednesday night as the fire "had significant growth to the north."
Hotshot crews were staged at the Boy Scout Camp to monitor the fire throughout the night. Today, structure protection work continues in the North Fork of the Shoshone River corridor where several guest lodges are scattered along the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
Firefighters have been building fire line around structures in Kitty Creek in addition to implementing structure protection around nearby lodges. Due to rugged terrain and safety concerns for firefighters, the southern perimeter of the fire will be monitored by aircraft.
Thursday's weather could include thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with lighting, possible rain and 10-20 mph winds out of the west.
Due to smoke, there is decreased visibility along Highway 14/16/20, the road to the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park that connects to Cody, Wyoming, which is about 42 miles east of the fire. The park's East Entrance remains open. Drivers are advised to use caution on the route as smoke from the fire may impair visibility.
The Shoshone National Forest has implemented an area closure around the Fishhawk fire for public safety. For a map of the closure area go to: www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.
For evacuation of livestock ranchers should contact Jamey Morlan with Park County Fairgrounds at 307-250-0634 or 307-899-2200.
Nearby, the Shoshone National Forest has dispatched eight smokejumpers and two hotshot crews to the 47 acre Stink Water fire burning in the Sunlight Basin. The firefighters are sharing helicopters with the Fishhawk fire but have also ordered their own heavy helicopter, according to a forest official.