Fire on West Pryor Mountain 30% contained

Steep limestone ridges prevented fire engines from reaching portions of the fire during the crews’ initial attack, according to an update posted Tuesday from the BIA. A Type Two Interagency Crew has arrived at the scene, with the total personnel assigned to the Section House fire now at around 100 people. Spang said winds Tuesday evening did stir up the fire while it burned within the completed fire line, but they did not spur any spot fires outside of the line.

Although the fire is burning in an area near fasting sites and burial grounds that are significant to the Crow Tribe, and buildings that have stood since the start of the 1900s, Spang said that none have been damaged. The entire 260 acres that the fire has burned are in a section of land leased to a local rancher as a grazing management unit, but all of the rancher’s cattle are safely out of danger.

Over the next several days, Spang said crews will start to make their way into the interior of the burn, starting from the dozer line. With temperatures looking to cool starting Friday, he said firefighters should reach about 100 years into the dozer line by Sunday.

“From what we’ve experienced on the Buffalo Pasture fire and the Crooked Creek fire, there’s one big burning period, then a mop-up for a week later,” he said.