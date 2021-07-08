Fire on West Pryor Mountain 30% contained

Crews assigned to a wildfire burning southwest of Pryor that started Sunday had the blaze 30% contained as of Thursday morning.
The Section House fire has burned through 260 acres of grass, sage and timber on a slope of West Pryor Mountain. The Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire and Aviation team, assisted by personnel from in and out of Montana, have built a dozer line around the fire during the past day and are preparing to start mopping it up through the end of the week.
“It’s looking really good for us right now. We’re still doing what we can with the amount of resources given to us on loan,” said Tracy Spang, the acting Fire Management Officer for Crow Agency Fire and Aviation.
Lightning ignited the fire Sunday, and it smoldered for a day before running up a ridge. Teams with the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and volunteers joined Crow Agency firefighters earlier in the week. Aircraft pulled off the Crooked Creek fire burning in the Pryor Mountains to the south has also assisted in halting the fire’s spread over the past several days.
Steep limestone ridges prevented fire engines from reaching portions of the fire during the crews’ initial attack, according to an update posted Tuesday from the BIA. A Type Two Interagency Crew has arrived at the scene, with the total personnel assigned to the Section House fire now at around 100 people. Spang said winds Tuesday evening did stir up the fire while it burned within the completed fire line, but they did not spur any spot fires outside of the line.
Although the fire is burning in an area near fasting sites and burial grounds that are significant to the Crow Tribe, and buildings that have stood since the start of the 1900s, Spang said that none have been damaged. The entire 260 acres that the fire has burned are in a section of land leased to a local rancher as a grazing management unit, but all of the rancher’s cattle are safely out of danger.
Over the next several days, Spang said crews will start to make their way into the interior of the burn, starting from the dozer line. With temperatures looking to cool starting Friday, he said firefighters should reach about 100 years into the dozer line by Sunday.
“From what we’ve experienced on the Buffalo Pasture fire and the Crooked Creek fire, there’s one big burning period, then a mop-up for a week later,” he said.
The Crooked Creek fire 25 miles east of Bridger burned through nearly 4,150 acres before reaching 85% containment on Thursday. Tankers were still making water and retardant drops over the Robertson Draw fire, which torched almost 30,000 acres just a few miles south of Red Lodge. Both fires started in mid-June.
Spang repeated what firefighting officials in Montana have said since the early start to the region’s fire season: that blazes like the Section House fire normally don’t begin until August.
“I just want to emphasize for those traveling into the mountains to be careful…I know this fire was lightning-caused but it’s especially early in the year for us to be seeing these fires,” he said.
The state is entering into the new fiscal year with about as large of a fire fund that it can have at $104 million, Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported Wednesday. The state spent an average of $20.6 million annually in covering fire costs from 2009 to 2016.