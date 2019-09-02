JACKSON, Wyo. — A wildfire on a hill overlooking the town of Jackson has prompted an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported the fire had burned about 300 acres by Sunday.
The fire started Sunday but the cause hasn't been released. It was burning on East Gros Ventre Butte on Jackson's northwest edge.
Authorities say 80 people were trying to cut and hold a containment line around the fire before an expected blast of hot, windy weather. Helicopters and air tankers were assisting.
An evacuation order was issued Saturday for the Saddle Butte subdivision and remained in effect Sunday.