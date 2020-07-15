Related to this story

+7
Gardiners struggling to afford to live in town as more homes, apartments are listed as vacation rentals
State & Regional

Gardiners struggling to afford to live in town as more homes, apartments are listed as vacation rentals

Tourist-filled Gardiner has been facing a housing shortage for years with little room to build so close to Yellowstone National Park. Vacation rentals and constant pressure from the tourist industry are exacerbating the shortage. Businesses are struggling to attract workers and locals are forced out of the town. Now the community is struggling to come up with a solution to the housing crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Arlee Celebration Canceled