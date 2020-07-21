Fire that destroyed historic buildings in Gardiner ruled accidental

A week after fire destroyed four businesses and their upstairs apartments in downtown Gardiner, the building owners are still unsure what they will do next.
“We’re still under investigation with the insurance company,” said Lisa Curtis, who with her husband, Chuck Curtis, own all of the buildings that were destroyed in the July 14 fire.
“We can’t do anything until the investigation is through.”
The businesses destroyed were the Two Bit Saloon, Montana Raft Co., Rosie’s Bistro and Red’s Blue Goose Saloon. The Blue Goose was torn into with an excavator to prevent the fire from spreading down the block, which borders the north side of Yellowstone National Park.
A fire investigation by the Park County Sheriff’s Office ruled the blaze accidental, Curtis said, although the cause of the fire has not been identified.
On Monday the Gateway Hose Co., Gardiner’s fire department, removed sprinklers that had been soaking the damaged buildings for three days, 24 hours a day. Yet the blackened, charred ruins were still steaming, said fire chief Bob Kopland.
“This place looks like a bomb went off,” Curtis said.
An employee at the Montana Raft Co. said the business lost all of its inventory used to outfit rafters on float trips down the nearby Yellowstone River, such as neoprene booties and life jackets. Owners Patrik and Sarah Ondrus also own the Paradise Adventure Co., so operations for the rafting business are now being based out of there.
“We’re very lucky it didn’t get this (building), too,” the employee said. Paradise Adventure is on the same block as the four buildings burned.
Chuck Tanner, who leased the Two Bit Saloon, said the loss of the businesses has put a crimp on supplying food and adult beverages to Yellowstone travelers. He said the line at his other restaurant, the KBar, has seen lines 70 people deep.
“The biggest problem is it wiped out two restaurants and two of the busiest bars in town,” he said.
The buildings that burned date back to the town’s founding. The Two Bit Saloon building was erected in 1900 out of native stone. The upstairs contained apartments for employees that once housed a brothel that serviced miners from nearby Jardine, Curtis said.
The structure that housed Rosie’s Bistro dated back to 1905 and Red’s Blue Goose to 1920. The buildings were owned by Charles “Red” Curtis – Chuck Curtis’ father – who died on May 19 at age 90. According to an online tribute, “Red’s childhood was marked by the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma, he went on to serve our country as a member of the military police during the Korean War. He then worked on the Northern Pacific Railway and still built a business with (his son and wife at the Oklahoma City) Old Paris Flea Market before ‘retiring’ to Gardiner and the Blue Goose.”
Curtis said she and her husband are pleased that no one was injured in the fire.
“We are blessed and it’s a miracle no one was hurt,” she said.
Local nonprofits are helping displaced employees, which were estimated to number about 60 with another 16 who lost their belongings and apartments in the fire.
To help with the relief effort, the Yellowstone Community Fund, a local nonprofit, is taking donations. They can be dropped off at the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce drop box or mailed to the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 81 Gardiner, MT 59030.
Gardiner Fire Relief Fund for Small Businesses is holding a T-shirt fundraiser with proceeds going to the business. As of Tuesday $5,800 had been raised.
A separate Rosie's Bistro Employee Fund has also been established for seven of its employees and has so far raised $2,775. According to the Facebook page for the workers, they lost all of their belongings, no longer have a paycheck and are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
A Two Bit City employee fundraiser was also established on Facebook. The fund for seven employees who lost all of their belongings has already raised $24,796.
Tanner said housing was found for all of his displaced Two Bit employees.
The Gardiner Food Pantry is taking donations at PO Box 459, Gardiner, MT 59030. Donors must state that their gift is allocated for fire relief and displaced employees.
Scammers were also latching on to the pleas for financial assistance prompting warnings to donors.
