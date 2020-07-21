Fire that destroyed historic buildings in Gardiner ruled accidental

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A week after fire destroyed four businesses and their upstairs apartments in downtown Gardiner, the building owners are still unsure what they will do next.

“We’re still under investigation with the insurance company,” said Lisa Curtis, who with her husband, Chuck Curtis, own all of the buildings that were destroyed in the July 14 fire.

“We can’t do anything until the investigation is through.”

The businesses destroyed were the Two Bit Saloon, Montana Raft Co., Rosie’s Bistro and Red’s Blue Goose Saloon. The Blue Goose was torn into with an excavator to prevent the fire from spreading down the block, which borders the north side of Yellowstone National Park.

A fire investigation by the Park County Sheriff’s Office ruled the blaze accidental, Curtis said, although the cause of the fire has not been identified.

On Monday the Gateway Hose Co., Gardiner’s fire department, removed sprinklers that had been soaking the damaged buildings for three days, 24 hours a day. Yet the blackened, charred ruins were still steaming, said fire chief Bob Kopland.

“This place looks like a bomb went off,” Curtis said.