Fires burning near Roundup prompt pre-evacuation warnings

Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services has issued a Code Red Alert for voluntary evacuation of the Johnny Coal subdivision ahead of fast-moving range fires.

DES reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday that a large fire had been spotted at the end of Jeffery Mine Road, moving east towards the northern area of the Johnny Coal subdivision. Code Red pre-evacuation notices were issued for the area, and deputies from the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office went door-to-door warning residents.

In the Custer area, a separate 30,000-acre fire was growing so quickly that fire officials at 7 p.m. asked for all available fire crews in the region to respond.

In Roundup, the Red Cross has established a temporary shelter at the Roundup Community Center for those displaced by the fires. Additionally, DES has opened the Musselshell County Fairground on 4-H Road for livestock that need to be moved to safety.

The Jeffery Mine Fire follows a series of several multiple-acre blazes reported earlier in the day on Queen’s Point Road and Winchester Road, making it at least the fourth reported fire of the day in the area. Fire crews have been dispatched to control the fires and prevent additional spread.