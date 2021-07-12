Fires in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties burn over 27K acres

Local, state and federal fire crews battled a series of lightning-ignited fires in southern Musselshell and northern Yellowstone counties over the weekend and into this week.
The three fires—dubbed the Musselshell-Yellowstone (MY) complex fire by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team—were each at different levels of acreage burned and containment Monday morning. The Western Road fire had consumed 905 acres and was 55% contained; the Musselshell Trail Road fire had grown to be the largest of the three fires at 22,481 acres and was 43% contained; and the most active of the fires as of Monday morning was the Peterson fire, which had scorched 4,369 acres and was 0% contained.
The Peterson Fire, located south of Melstone along the Melstone-Custer road, doubled in size Sunday as crews battled a grueling combination of weather and geography to take on the blaze. The fire is nestled inside steep, rocky, pine-covered terrain that limited crew access and provided a combination of small and large fuel for the fire. High temperatures, low humidity and a steady wind were further complicating the efforts, but conditions Monday were an improvement from Sunday, said Forest Service spokesperson Sarah Rouse, as winds and temps lowered.
“Today the weather is a little bit more favorable,” said Rouse on Monday, “so, expecting not quite as active fire today.”
Incident command pulled resources from the Musselshell Trail and Western Road fires to help fight the rapidly growing fire Sunday afternoon and evening. They were joined by crews from multiple agencies along with aerial tankers and helicopters that battled the blaze throughout Monday, but no word on containment was available at press time.
The Peterson fire forced the evacuation of 26 homes Sunday and a pre-evacuation notice was issued for homes south of Highway 12 and north of Harvey Road. So far no homes had burned in any of the three fires but some outbuildings had been reported damaged in the Western Road fire, according to Rouse.
Monday afternoon evacuation orders for the complex had been lifted and families and livestock were returning home after seeking refuge at the Musselshell County Fairgrounds, which became a defacto displacement center.
The Musselshell Trail Road Fire is located north of Custer Pineview Road in Yellowstone County, and had spread over the widest swath of land in the complex. The Western Road Fire is located just east of Highway 87 south of Roundup. Crews were monitoring and improving containment on both fires.
The complex had six crews consisting of 298 personnel on site. They were supported by 28 engines, five water tenders, 3 bulldozers and 1 helicopter as of Monday morning. Air support grew throughout the day with a number of helicopters, reconnaissance and command aircraft and tankers making runs across the three fires.