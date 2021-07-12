Fires in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties burn over 27K acres

Local, state and federal fire crews battled a series of lightning-ignited fires in southern Musselshell and northern Yellowstone counties over the weekend and into this week.

The three fires—dubbed the Musselshell-Yellowstone (MY) complex fire by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team—were each at different levels of acreage burned and containment Monday morning. The Western Road fire had consumed 905 acres and was 55% contained; the Musselshell Trail Road fire had grown to be the largest of the three fires at 22,481 acres and was 43% contained; and the most active of the fires as of Monday morning was the Peterson fire, which had scorched 4,369 acres and was 0% contained.

The Peterson Fire, located south of Melstone along the Melstone-Custer road, doubled in size Sunday as crews battled a grueling combination of weather and geography to take on the blaze. The fire is nestled inside steep, rocky, pine-covered terrain that limited crew access and provided a combination of small and large fuel for the fire. High temperatures, low humidity and a steady wind were further complicating the efforts, but conditions Monday were an improvement from Sunday, said Forest Service spokesperson Sarah Rouse, as winds and temps lowered.

“Today the weather is a little bit more favorable,” said Rouse on Monday, “so, expecting not quite as active fire today.”