Fires southeast of Roundup spur evacuations; blazes litter Eastern Montana

Wind-driven fires erupted across eastern Montana Wednesday, including a blaze that has forced evacuations southeast of Roundup.

Two batches of evacuations were announced by Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services officials Wednesday:

An area that includes Bobcat Lane, Bear Road, Lazy R Way, Deer Lane, Cobie Lane, Johnny's Coal Road, Lennick Road, Beard Road, Crocus Road, Elk, Lane, Smith Road, Outlaw Trail, and Wilson Road.

An area that includes Turkey Trot Drive, Bruner Mountain Road, Pine Cone Lane, Lookout Lane, Taylor Mesa Lane, Spring Hollow Lane, Otter Trail and everyone in the Hidden Springs subdivision and along South Fattig Creek Road between the mine and 1035 South Fattig Creek Road or the old Brown Ranch.

According to DES officials, multiple fires are burning in the county. Another blaze near Melstone off High Five Road has drawn fire crews and air resources.

The county fairgrounds is being opened to house horses and other animals if needed, and donations like water and food can be taken to St. Benedict's Church.

Rosebud County also has several fires burning, according to the local sheriff's department Facebook page.