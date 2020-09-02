Fires spur evacuations outside Roundup, in Rosebud County; blazes litter Eastern Montana

The county fairgrounds is being opened to house horses and other animals if needed, and donations like water and food may be taken to St. Benedict's Church. The Montana Red Cross set up a shelter at the Roundup Community Center at 700 Third Street West.

Leslie Clark packed items into her vehicle at their home along Old Divide Road.

“This ain't our first rodeo,” Mark Clark said. The family has lived on the property for more than 40 years.

Sue and Everett Engelhardt also live along Old Divide Road, but weren't planning on evacuating yet.

“Obviously we won’t get no sleep tonight,” Sue Engelhardt said.

In Rosebud County, officials ordered evacuations near Ashland because of an approaching fire, including the areas of Beaver Creek Road and Tongue River Road North and South up to the Ashland border, according to the local sheriff's department Facebook page.

The county has several other fires burning, the sheriff's office said, including a fire that crossed the Tongue River near Snider Creek Road and has burned into Custer County and a fire near Ingomar.