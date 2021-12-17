First 2 bison families transferred to tribes under conservation program

For the first time, two families of bison are being transferred from the Fort Peck Reservation to the Yakama Nation in Washington and the Modoc Nation in Oklahoma.
Each tribe will receive a family of 28 bison under the Bison Conservation Transfer Program that began in 2019. The transfers are overseen by a coalition that includes the Fort Peck Tribes, InterTribal Buffalo Council, Yellowstone National Park and Defenders of Wildlife.
“Bison are incredibly social animals, so one of the key goals of this program is to maintain these social structures once they arrive at their new home,” Chamois Andersen, senior Rockies and Plains representative at Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement.
Before shipment could occur, agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted a final brucellosis test in Fort Peck’s quarantine facility. After receiving negative results, the animals were cleared for transfer.
The Yakama Nation started a bison program in 1991, when the tribe bought about a dozen from a member, according to a Yakima Herald story. The herd grew to a peak of 200 head before being reduced. Some of the bison meat is given to tribal elders and distributed through the Yakama Nation Diabetes Program, the Herald reported.
The Modoc Nation has a herd of about 200 bison, including 16 it acquired from Grand Canyon National Park last year. The tribe slaughters some of the bison and sells the meat.
The Bison Conservation Transfer Program is designed to allow disease-free Yellowstone bison to be shared with tribes. Since 2019, the program has sent 154 bison from Yellowstone to the Fort Peck Reservation where they can be quarantined until they are certified disease-free and can be redistributed to other tribes.
This year, Yellowstone plans to capture 400 bison to identify 80 that can be enrolled in the quarantine program. The bison will be held in newly built pens on 20 acres near Gardiner.
Without the program, the bison could end up being sent to slaughter under an agreement with the state of Montana meant to reduce the park's bison population. Tribes and state hunters also pursue the bison on public lands west and north of the park. The concentration of hunters and carcasses has raised concerns among some residents and conservation groups.
This winter, the Interagency Bison Management Plan partners agreed to allow 600 to 900 bison to be killed. That could include an additional 200 being captured by the Park Service and sent to slaughter or enrolled in the quarantine program.
The park's current bison population is estimated at 5,450 animals. Last year hunters killed 187 bison. None were captured by the Park Service.
Since 1984, more than 8,600 bison have been shipped to slaughter. In the same time frame, more than 4,500 were killed by mostly tribal hunters.
Despite the demand for cultural herds, the threat of brucellosis — a bacterial infection that can cause pregnant young cattle, elk and bison to abort — and limited capacity to quarantine bison meant slaughter was the only option under the Interagency Bison Management Plan that oversees Yellowstone bison. With the opening of the Fort Peck quarantine facility, these excess bison are finding new homes on their historic range and tribal lands.
The program is the result of a partnership between Yellowstone National Park, the state of Montana, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, InterTribal Buffalo Council and nongovernment partners such as Defenders.
The bison sent from Fort Peck are direct descendants of the last survivors of the mass slaughters during the 19th century. While American bison once boasted a population of more than 30 million across North America, only about 1,000 remained by 1900, mostly in captivity, along with a small herd holed up in a remote area of Yellowstone.