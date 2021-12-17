First 2 bison families transferred to tribes under conservation program

The Modoc Nation has a herd of about 200 bison, including 16 it acquired from Grand Canyon National Park last year. The tribe slaughters some of the bison and sells the meat.

The Bison Conservation Transfer Program is designed to allow disease-free Yellowstone bison to be shared with tribes. Since 2019, the program has sent 154 bison from Yellowstone to the Fort Peck Reservation where they can be quarantined until they are certified disease-free and can be redistributed to other tribes.

This year, Yellowstone plans to capture 400 bison to identify 80 that can be enrolled in the quarantine program. The bison will be held in newly built pens on 20 acres near Gardiner.

Without the program, the bison could end up being sent to slaughter under an agreement with the state of Montana meant to reduce the park's bison population. Tribes and state hunters also pursue the bison on public lands west and north of the park. The concentration of hunters and carcasses has raised concerns among some residents and conservation groups.