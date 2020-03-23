First coronavirus found on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation

The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people but can cause more severe illness for the elderly and people with existing conditions. The vast majority of those who are infected recover.

The Wind River Reservation's two Indian Health Service-funded facilities were under-resourced even before the pandemic, said Wind River Family and Community Healthcare CEO Richard Brannan.

Staff began preparing for COVID-19 a month before Wyoming's first case March 11, in part because they didn't expect emergency help from the federal government.

"You know, there isn't going to be a Lone Ranger riding up with a white hat and a white stallion saying 'I'm gonna save you' or whatever. We have to be prepared, given the limitations of our resources," Brannan said.

Brannan estimated 40% of the center's 11,000 patients have no health insurance, limiting their options for treatment outside the health centers.

