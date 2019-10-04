First lady Melania Trump canceled her planned trip into Yellowstone Park Friday because of foul weather.
Trump was to tour Grand Teton National Park and then Yellowstone, stopping at Old Faithful where she was to be joined by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt
She arrived Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where she met with fourth-graders as part of promoting her “Be Best” initiative.
After pausing for a photo under the town’s iconic elk antler arch, the first lady’s motorcade then visited an area of the Snake River about 30 minutes from downtown Jackson.