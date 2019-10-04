{{featured_button_text}}
Snow at Old Faithful

Snow falls as visitors watch Old Faithful geyser erupt in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. First Lady Melania Trump was scheduled to visit the geyser but canceled due to the poor weather conditions.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

First lady Melania Trump canceled her planned trip into Yellowstone Park Friday because of foul weather.

Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump waves to onlookers Thursday while touring downtown Jackson. Trump posed for a photo at the town's iconic elk antler arch, met with members of a Boy Scout troop and floated a portion of the Snake River.

Trump was to tour Grand Teton National Park and then Yellowstone, stopping at Old Faithful where she was to be joined by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt

She arrived Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where she met with fourth-graders as part of promoting her “Be Best” initiative.

After pausing for a photo under the town’s iconic elk antler arch, the first lady’s motorcade then visited an area of the Snake River about 30 minutes from downtown Jackson.

