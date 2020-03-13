First phase of coronavirus spending includes $4.6 million for Montana

As part of the first-phase response to the novel coronavirus, Montana is receiving $4.57 million in grants for emergency prevention.

The grants, announced Wednesday by the White House, are part of an $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill approved by Congress on Feb. 24. Lawmakers have described the bill as a “first installment” for preventing the spread of coronavirus and treating the patients. A second funding installment is expected.

“Phase one was passing that $8.3 billion spending package, and that’s focused on tests, on treatment, on vaccines. There’s a telehealth provision. That was phase one, and Congress moved quickly to get that passed and on the president’s desk and signed into law. That was last week. That was phase one,” said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who spoke with The Gazette on Thursday in the first of three interviews with Montana’s congressional delegation.

The $8.3 billion passed by Congress was considerably more than the $1.25 billion requested by the Trump administration.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, making available up to $50 billion in additional aid that may also be used by state and local governments. It’s unclear so far how those additional federal funds will filter into states.