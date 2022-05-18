First phase of Yellowstone's seasonal employee housing project complete

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Employees gathered in Mammoth Hot Springs last week for a ribbon-cutting and open house to celebrate the completion of the first phase of Yellowstone’s seasonal employee housing improvement effort.

Over the last two years, dilapidated trailers throughout the park were replaced with 44 new modular homes, and employees are now moving in for the 2022 season. Additionally, roughly 20 more trailers in more remote areas of the park are scheduled to be replaced.

“Our ability to attract and retain talent in Yellowstone is strongly tied to the availability and affordability of housing options in and around the park,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement.

Another concern for the park’s staff is the lack of available housing in surrounding communities hurting workforce recruitment. This comes as park visitation has increased 45% since 2000 and requires more staffing to manage park operations. For these reasons, the park is assessing the number of additional housing units that may be needed. New housing units would only be placed in existing developed areas.

In 2020, the park replaced about 35 trailers at Old Faithful, Lake Village, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Bechler with modular cabins. In 2021, the remaining 29 trailers were replaced. The old units dated back as early as 1960 and housed 80 to 100 employees.

Yellowstone is also investing millions to upgrade more than 50 dilapidated employee housing units through 2023. Planned improvements range from roofing and siding replacements, to major interior work including new flooring, better insulation and improved heating systems, according to the park’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0