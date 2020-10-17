First snow for the season breaks record in Billings

Billings residents woke up Saturday morning to see the first snow of the season for 2020.

A weather system stretching from Great Falls to the southeastern corner of the state brought snowfall early Saturday morning, and is expected to continue through the rest of the weekend.

Rain pouring over the city turned to snow early Saturday morning as temperatures cooled from the low 50s to below freezing. The National Weather Service reported a record of 3 inches at Billings Logan International Airport just before noon, with the old daily record at 2.8.

“It’s definitely going to be snowy in Billings with basically a continuation of this weather system throughout today and the rest of the night. We have this continuing wave that will force it into the eastern part of the state,” said meteorologist Aaron Gilstad with National Weather Service’s Billings office.

Gilstad said the snow would continue until lifting Monday morning with a climb in temperature, but rain is still expected to follow and fall until Tuesday. The NWS weather forecast shows temperatures remaining at a high of 32 degrees through Sunday, with temperatures dropping to a low of 23. Monday’s forecast shows a high of 42 degrees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}