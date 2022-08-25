Fish and Wildlife Commission approves Big Snowy Mountain land purchase

In a unanimous vote, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of 5,677 acres in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains north of Ryegate.

The measure must now go to the State Land Board for approval.

Hailed by public access proponents and Commissioner Brian Cebull who called it a “jewel,” the property provides access to additional federal lands as well. The Bureau of Land Management’s 6,936-acre Twin Coulee Wilderness Area and the Forest Service’s 88,696 Big Snowies Wilderness Study Area on the south side of the mountain range abut the property.

The land is being sold by Shodair Children’s Hospital, based in Helena, for $8.22 million. The property was donated to the nonprofit by the Forrest Allen estate.

Seventy-five percent of the payment for the land purchase would come from federal Pittman Robertson Wildlife Restoration funds with the other 25% from Habitat Montana, money collected from hunting license sales.

The project has been two years in the making.

This story will be updated.