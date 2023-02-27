Last week the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission moved the state closer to acquiring two large Yellowstone River islands near Reed Point, known as the Otter Creek LLS Islands.

In a unanimous decision, the group OK’d the $140,150 purchase of the 107 acres. The money will come from the state’s Natural Resources Damage Program. The program acquired funds from a settlement with ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. over its 2011 Silvertip oil spill into the Yellowstone River at Laurel. The rupture dumped an estimated 63,000 gallons — about 1,500 barrels — of oil into the waterway.

As part of the $12 million settlement over the environmental damage, $2.3 million went toward recreation projects along the river, all of which has been allocated. Those funds included construction of a new boat ramp at Blue Creek, trail work at Riverfront Park and improvements still to come at Coulson Park — 19 projects in all.

Preservation of cottonwood river bottoms was another goal for the settlement funds, some of which went to the 2020 purchase of 45 acres downstream of Reed Point, also owned by the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Settlement funds also went to help bankroll the 2021 purchase of the 288-acre historic Dover Island downstream from Billings.

Cottonwoods are important wildlife habitat and also provide shade to keep the water cooler. The number of cottonwood trees has declined along streams due to residential development and livestock grazing in riparian areas, as well as invasive species like Russian olive and salt cedar.

The Otter Creek Islands fit the bill for what the program had in mind to preserve.

“This site is adjacent to the Indian Fort fishing access site and four river miles below Bratten Fishing Access Site (FAS),” according to the commissioner’s agenda. “The islands are in a reach of the Yellowstone that FWP considers high priority for additional public access.”

Under FWP management, the islands would remain as a primitive area for angling, potential hunting and camping. Being adjacent to an Indian Fort FAS, the islands would be incorporated into existing maintenance and staffing, including FWP’s weed management program. There are no plans to develop the islands.

Despite these many expenditures, the oil spill settlement still holds about $6 million for acquisition and habitat projects, which is proving to be difficult, according to Doug Martin, restoration program chief for the Department of Justice, which oversees the Natural Resources Damage Program.

One possible project being eyed would reconstruct an irrigation dam on the lower Clarks Fork Yellowstone River to allow fish bypass.