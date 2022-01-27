 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fish and Wildlife Commission to revisit wolf regs near Yellowstone
topical alert top story

Fish and Wildlife Commission to revisit wolf regs near Yellowstone

Wolf
Diane Renkin, NPS

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Friday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. to review the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in Region 3 near Yellowstone National Park.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' website. An opportunity for public comment will be provided. 

The commission established harvest thresholds in each of FWP’s administrative regions, which total 450 statewide. If harvest meets any of these thresholds, the commission agreed to revisit the regulations and potentially adjust the season structure.

As wolf harvest in Region 3 in southwest Montana nears its threshold, the commission will discuss potential next steps. The Region 3 harvest threshold is 82 wolves; as of Thursday morning the harvest for Region 3 was at 75 wolves.

Several groups, including a coalition of Yellowstone gateway businesses, have decried the high harvest so close to the park, arguing the animals are worth more in tourism dollars to the state than for hunting fees.

Those interested in up-to-date information on the status of Montana’s wolf harvest can view FWP’s wolf dashboard, which shows the number of wolves harvested by region and wolf management unit. The dashboard is updated multiple times a day.

For all wolf hunting and trapping regulations and information, visit FWP's wolf webpage.

