Fish and Wildlife Commission to revisit wolf regs near Yellowstone

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Friday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. to review the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in Region 3 near Yellowstone National Park.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' website. An opportunity for public comment will be provided.

The commission established harvest thresholds in each of FWP’s administrative regions, which total 450 statewide. If harvest meets any of these thresholds, the commission agreed to revisit the regulations and potentially adjust the season structure.

As wolf harvest in Region 3 in southwest Montana nears its threshold, the commission will discuss potential next steps. The Region 3 harvest threshold is 82 wolves; as of Thursday morning the harvest for Region 3 was at 75 wolves.