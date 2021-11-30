Fish stranded after Hebgen Lake Dam glitch cuts off water to Madison River

A dramatic plunge in the upper Madison River due to a problem at the Hebgen Lake Dam has stranded some fish and bodes ill for brown trout eggs resting in now exposed gravel.

“It was pretty ugly up there,” said Kelly Galloup, owner of a fly-fishing shop close to the dam.

Overnight releases from the dam plunged from about 650 cubic feet per second to 195 cfs in a freefall recorded on U.S. Geological Survey’s streamflow gauge below the dam. Likewise, the gauge recorded a sharp decline in the water temperature as it went from 39 degrees to 32 before rebounding to 34 degrees after the gauge was exposed to the air.

“NorthWestern thought it was a glitch in their gauge,” Galloup said.

The energy company’s public relations specialist said in an email that NorthWestern was aware of the problem and was working to restore the flow.

"The real question is how they could not know it happened," Galloup said.