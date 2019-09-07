An evacuation issued by the National Forest Service on Wednesday for cabins and residences in the Kitty Creek drainage and Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp has been lifted Saturday, according to Park County, Wyoming officials.
The Fishhawk fire is located in the Shoshone National Forest about 40 miles west of Cody, Wyoming, and fire officials recommended that the mandatory evacuation for the area be lifted at noon, Saturday after recent rainfall. Residents of these areas will be able to access their properties.
About a quarter inch of rain fell on Friday, with more rain expected over the next few days, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page. Anyone who returns to their residence needs to be prepared to evacuate immediately if conditions change.
Although the wildland fire was quieter Thursday and slowed overnight, recent mapping estimated the size of the blaze at more than 17 square miles.
According to a Saturday briefing, fire crews and engines are working on structure protection and mitigation measures if the fire continues to grow. The south sides of the fire are located in steep, rugged terrain with dry heavy fuels, and air operations are monitoring fire perimeter growth.
A crew division located at the North Fork corridor of Yellowstone National Park continues to monitor for potential growth in the north.
Updated information for the Fishhawk fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6558/) as any new developments occur.