Fishing dates changed on section of Big Hole to protect spawning brown trout

Commissioner Pat Tabor said he had no problem with the changes, noting the Big Hole and Beaverhead were being considered at the same time in August which may have led to some miscommunication.

“I feel the vetting did occur, we did the entire process, it was just that the two rivers got lumped together and inadvertently the Big Hole got subject to that extra thirty days which created an unnecessary penalty and didn’t really accomplish anything biologically,” he said. “So we’re making this correction.”

Brown trout numbers are declining in streams across southwest Montana and fisheries biologists are unable to pinpoint any specific cause. Rather it’s believed to be a combination of factors ranging from warm water, low flows and increased fishing pressure. On the Big Hole’s most popular section near Melrose, adult brown trout numbers have fallen from 1,800 to 400 in the past six years.

Commissioner K.C. Walsh said he wanted to let the public know that similar regulations on the Dickie Bridge to Jerry Creek section of the Big Hole would be considered in the future with an opportunity for public comment.