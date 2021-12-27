Fishing dates changed on section of Big Hole to protect spawning brown trout

Big Hole River anglers fishing between Maiden Rock and Browne’s Bridge will be able to get on the water earlier in 2022 but have to get off sooner.
The change comes after the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission decided on Monday to alter a decision it had made in August.
In August the commission had approved new regulations to try and protect brown trout during their fall spawning season by closing fishing from Maiden Rock to Browne’s Bridge from Nov. 1 through the third Saturday in May. This section of water has the highest density of brown trout, according to research conducted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists.
On Tuesday, due to continued public input, the commission decided to alter the dates.
The commission’s revision will now close the Maiden Rock to Browne’s Bridge section earlier, starting on Sept. 30, to “reduce angling impacts to spawning brown trout and minimize disturbance of spawning redds,” according to FWP’s agenda item. Redds are fish spawning beds. “Most brown trout spawning in the Big Hole occurs in this section in October.”
Commissioner Pat Byorth questioned whether opening earlier was safe considering that brown trout would be in poor condition after winter and because rainbow trout spawn in the spring.
“So are we just shifting pressure onto the spawners and post-winter brown trout in a way to accommodate more opportunity?” he questioned.
Eric Roberts, fish management supervisor for FWP, said opening earlier is not controversial because water flows may be high and fishing pressure low resulting in little “biological consequence.” Closing the section of water earlier in the fall provides protection that “reduces a stressor during the peak spawning season,” he added.
However, Roberts did say the advisory group considering changes to protect brown trout across southwest Montana did not authorize this specific change. Given that situation, Byorth said he thought the public hadn’t had enough time to weigh in on the proposal.
“When we go through these motions and we think through them and listen to public comment, reversing them a month later based on some scant public comment isn’t always a good move,” Byorth said.
Clayton Elliott, of Montana Trout Unlimited, said his group supports the change but also felt like the public should have had more time to weigh in.
Commissioner Pat Tabor said he had no problem with the changes, noting the Big Hole and Beaverhead were being considered at the same time in August which may have led to some miscommunication.
“I feel the vetting did occur, we did the entire process, it was just that the two rivers got lumped together and inadvertently the Big Hole got subject to that extra thirty days which created an unnecessary penalty and didn’t really accomplish anything biologically,” he said. “So we’re making this correction.”
Brown trout numbers are declining in streams across southwest Montana and fisheries biologists are unable to pinpoint any specific cause. Rather it’s believed to be a combination of factors ranging from warm water, low flows and increased fishing pressure. On the Big Hole’s most popular section near Melrose, adult brown trout numbers have fallen from 1,800 to 400 in the past six years.
Commissioner K.C. Walsh said he wanted to let the public know that similar regulations on the Dickie Bridge to Jerry Creek section of the Big Hole would be considered in the future with an opportunity for public comment.
That was good news for Butte angler Paul Siddoway who said that section was also highlighted by the brown trout focus group in its discussions.