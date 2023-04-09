To catch trout in the 350 lakes scattered across the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana, Ben Bailey carries three different fly patterns.

He’s quick to point out, however, that any three flies will probably work since the fish don’t receive a lot of angling pressure.

Then he related the story of his friend who used to run a fly shop in the mountain town of Red Lodge. Half of the customers had to have a fly with red in it for trips to the Beartooths, his friend told Bailey, and the other half wanted any fly without red. Such are the whims of fly anglers.

Techs

Bailey is a fisheries technician with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, based out of the Billings office. Since 2004 he’s spent his summers backpacking about 200 miles a season. Together with fellow technician Brad Olszewski and a crew of seasonal interns, the group will trek to 30 to 40 lakes. Upon arrival, they conduct sampling surveys — also known as fishing.

“We do all of this 200 miles of hiking to improve the angling experience, so we can evaluate our stocking program to try and grow bigger fish and more of them for you guys to catch,” Bailey told a recent standing-room-only gathering of the Magic City Fly Fishers.

In addition to fishing, the group also sets gill nets. The idea is to measure the effort per catch, how dense the fish population is, and the average weight, length and health of the trout. Catching or netting at least 10 fish gives them a good idea of the population.

From this information, FWP officials make decisions about how many fish to stock in the put-and-take fisheries. All of the data goes into an annual publication that can be found online in the FWP “Mountain Lakes Guide,” which also includes waters in the Crazy Mountains.

“And we do all of this for you guys, the anglers,” Bailey said. “Our main goal is to provide angler opportunity.”

The beauty of the lake guidebook is that anglers can plan ahead for the type of fishing experience they want. By looking at the stocking date, they can see if fish were recently planted or if they’ve had time to grow bigger. Consequently, anglers can aim for either big fish or more but smaller fish.

Wild

The Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness extends across 1,500 square miles in south-central Montana, with a portion in northwestern Wyoming. The region is known for some of the highest mountains in the state and is bejeweled with around 700 to 1,000 lakes — depending on how a lake is defined, Bailey qualified. Because of the high altitude, some of those waters may only be ice-free for two months of the summer.

Before the Wilderness Act was passed in 1964, about 350 of the fishless water bodies in Montana were stocked, mostly with brook and rainbow trout. Some of those fish are still self-sustaining, reproducing on their own without any stocking from FWP. On about 100 lakes, FWP stocks mostly Yellowstone cutthroat trout along with a few golden trout and grayling, typically on a three- to eight-year cycle.

“That stocking cycle is to allow the numbers of fish to go down a little bit and let the food supply in the lake rebound before we stock more,” Bailey explained. “Food supply is really limiting, and a lot of these mountain lakes are really sterile.”

Most of the fish will die of old age before another batch is stocked in the highest altitude lakes, he said, which are only planted with fish every eight years. Lakes at lower elevations that are easier for anglers to access and with more productive waters will be stocked on the three- to four-year cycle. The rate of stocking for cutthroats is about 50 to 200 fingerlings per acre.

Challenges

When the mountain crew catches skinny fish that aren’t getting enough to eat, FWP officials have to decide the best way to help the fishery. Should they put in less fish, or stock the lake less frequently?

“These management decisions we have to make are based on one snapshot in time,” Bailey noted. “We can’t get to these lakes every year. Maybe it was a bad year, so we have to take that into consideration when we make these decisions.”

The other difficulty is that it will take years before the fisheries crew knows the results of the changes.

As an example, he pointed to Medicine Lake. In 1993, it was stocked with about 3,000 Yellowstone cutthroat trout. It is on an eight-year stocking cycle. In 2001, the crew caught trout averaging about 13.8 inches, but FWP decided the lake could grow bigger fish. So the decision was made to give the lake another two years before it would be stocked again.

Eleven years later, in 2012, the crew caught 13 cutthroat trout averaging 18.8 inches long with bigger ones hitting 20 inches.

“Hey it worked,” Bailey said. “But now we’re almost 20 years from that 1993 stock.”

A couple of years ago, the crew sampled the lake again and the fish were still pretty big but they only caught six. So now, 30 years later, they put Medicine Lake back on an eight-year cycle.

“So in 2026 we can go back and see if they shrunk any,” he joked.

Stocking

The Yellowstone cutthroat trout stocked in the AB Wilderness come from the Big Timber hatchery. Grayling are raised from eggs taken from a wild brood stock kept in Axolotl Lake near Ennis. Nine lakes in the Beartooths are stocked with grayling, with the last work done between 2020 and 2022.

“We did have a couple of changes to some of our grayling lakes,” Bailey said. “We saw some low survival. We were up there sampling these lakes and we weren’t catching fish. It’s kind of a hassle to go get these grayling eggs, so we want to put them in places they’ll do really well, and they just weren’t.”

By stocking the fish in September, rather than August, and thereby allowing the fingerlings to grow another half-inch in length, the fish seem to have better odds of surviving.

On two lakes, however, the decision was made to stop stocking grayling. Instead, two different lakes that contain rainbow trout were targeted for planting. The agency has also tried mixing species by alternating plantings of either grayling or cutthroat every three years.

“We do have one wild grayling lake in the Beartooths, we actually don’t even have a record of when they were stocked,” Bailey said, but it was at least 50 years ago.

The small, wild grayling live in Cliff Lake and are fairly easy to catch, he added.

The other unique fish FWP stocks in the Beartooths is golden trout. They come from Sylvan Lake above the East Rosebud drainage. Eggs are taken from the lake only once every six years. So all 12 of the golden trout lakes are stocked at the same time, which just happens to be this year. Four other lakes containing golden trout are not stocked, since they are self-sustaining.

“They’re pretty tough to catch, they’re pretty finicky,” Bailey said, noting Sylvan may be the easiest place to tie into one.

Complicating this year’s effort is that the East Rosebud Road was washed out in last year’s flood. So instead of hiking the more direct and shorter route to Sylvan Lake, the crew will have to come in the long way from the West Fork Rock Creek drainage, Bailey noted.

3 flies

So what are the three flies Bailey and Olszewski like to carry?

When the contents of the mountain fishes’ stomachs are pumped to see what they are eating, the crew finds a lot of terrestrials like beetles along with small shrimp, crustaceans and midge larvae. So anything that replicates these food sources will probably work.

For the anglers present at the fly fishers’ talk, the men tied up a green-bodied elk hair caddis for dry fly fishing, a beadhead brown leech for stripping and a Hungarian partridge soft hackle fly for nymphing. Bailey slowly strips the soft hackle when no fish are feeding on the water’s surface.

“The places we fish up there, movement is really more important than the pattern,” Bailey said.