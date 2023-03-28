Fisheries in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and surrounding mountains will be discussed in a presentation on Tuesday, April 4, hosted by the Magic City Fly Fishers.

Ben Bailey, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologist, will talk about the agency's mountain lake sampling program and what he is finding in the lakes as a result of the work. In addition, Bailey plans to discuss FWP efforts to stock golden trout and grayling in the wilderness lakes.

Brad Olzesewki, a 15-year veteran of sampling lakes throughout the Beartooths, will add his perspective regarding fish and fish quality. Plus, both anglers will tie and discuss the only three flies you really need to succeed while fishing the Montana wilderness lakes.

The meeting will be held at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. Social time starts at 6 p.m. Tying starts at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation at 7:15 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.