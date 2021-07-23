Five firefighters injured by wildfire in Garfield County

Five firefighters were injured battling a wildfire outside of Jordan on Thursday.

All five were assisting federal, state and county resources with a 375-acre Devils Creek fire in Garfield County when a shift in the winds blew flames back over their position, according to an announcement Friday from the Bureau of Land Management.

All five were evacuated, and the extent of their injuries was not specified.

BLM, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Garfield County and local volunteers are all part of the team assigned to control the Devils Creek fire.

The announcement from BLM comes a week after a volunteer with Red Lodge Fire Rescue was severely burned while responding to a wildfire in Carbon County. Dan Steffensen, 65, is being treated at University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City, and has already undergone two of several surgeries planned.

This article will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.