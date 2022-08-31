Flood-caused trail damage in Custer Gallatin forest estimated at $3.2M

Forest Service trail crews have been busier than usual this summer in the Custer Gallatin National Forest with assessment and cleanup work following damaging floods in June.

“Most of what we’re doing is determining damage…collecting detailed inventories to request funding,” said Annette Smits, Beartooth District recreation program manager.

Current estimates of trail and bridge damage across the forest is about $3.2 million, Smits said, the majority of it concentrated on the 600,000-acre Beartooth Ranger District, about 65% of which is in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. Another roughly $2.8 million in repairs are needed for campgrounds, recreation sites and watershed stabilization.

“It’s just staggering the amount of damage that’s come with this flood,” Smits said.

In addition

This does not count destruction to 58 roads and 21 bridges that access trailheads across the forest. In total, 130 sites were damaged by the flooding.

The Forest Service received an initial injection of $5.7 million in emergency Federal Highway Administration funding for road repairs. That’s just a portion of the total amount needed.

“We have more work than what we can do,” Smits said. “But at least now we know what most of our problems are and can start chipping away at them.”

The trail damage estimate has been forwarded to Region 1 headquarters where officials will determine the best way to seek funding for the work, possibly as part of a larger disaster relief bill.

“More than anything, the assessment will let them know what the need is and how to figure it out,” Smits said.

Backlog

Even before the flooding, the Forest Service was facing a backlog of maintenance work in need of funding, with the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act seen as a possible funding savior.

“We had a program of work we were going to chip away at, and it’s definitely thrown a wrench in the system,” Smits said.

Due to the flood damage, the Beartooth Backcountry Horsemen had to cancel some of its early work packing in gear for volunteer crews doing work through the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation. The horseman are one of several chapters spread across Montana that support trail projects by donating hours to haul in gear.

“There will likely be a lot more work next spring when access is a better,” said John Jenkins, who packed in gear for a recent project near Fox Lake. “And more work than usual to do because of trail damage from the spring flooding.”

Patrick Cross, executive director of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, said he was surprised how much work volunteers were able to accomplish considering the problems flooding caused across the forest, although some volunteers did back out due to initial uncertainty.

"The Custer Gallatin National Forest has worked so hard to get access trailheads back in action," he said. "Everyone made the most of a challenging situation."

The nation’s economy has affected repair work as well. The Beartooth Ranger District’s trail crew was not fully staffed, in part because there is a lack of available affordable housing in the Red Lodge area. Smits said contractors the Forest Service works with were also having trouble hiring enough workers.

She asked that forest users remain patient as the agency attempts to reopen trails and roads and make needed maintenance repairs.