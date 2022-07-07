Flood damage restricts access to popular forest sites, redirecting visitors

RED LODGE — A small stream trickled past a picnic table, green grass undulating underwater.

Beartooth District Ranger Ken Coffin stood in the Parkside Campground last week and wondered aloud what to do with the site where Rock Creek had expanded to about three times its normal size leaving picnic tables and fire pits buried under sand.

“Is it even possible to fix or should it be fixed?” he questioned. “To make it sustainable we’d have to do something with the stream, and I’m not sure that’s a wise move.”

The campground is just one of many examples of the devastation of mid-June flooding to infrastructure spread across the 600,000-acre Beartooth Ranger District in south-central Montana. The most popular hiking trail on the district is up the Stillwater River drainage to Sioux Charley Lake. That road is washed out. One of the most well-liked backpacking trails is the Beaten Path. It treks from East Rosebud Lake over the top of the Beartooth Mountains, dropping down to the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River just outside Cooke City. Access to the East Rosebud Road is closed for the season, so the 26-mile trek is an in-and-back rather than a through hike, with a bridge out at Rimrock Lake. Along the route from East Rosebud, the first stop is Elk Lake. High water washed out the impoundment at the end of the lake, and now it’s just a stream with a wide, mucky bank.

Outside the mountain town of Red Lodge, two of its most popular locations for visitors – the Lake Fork and West Fork trails – are inaccessible due to road damage and bridges washed out or damaged. The Lake Fork bridge at the trailhead was washed downstream and removed in pieces by the district’s horse packer last week. The route is open to foot traffic through the Sheep Creek residential area, but it’s almost a three-mile trek to get to the old trailhead.

Out of the top five busiest trails on the district, all are closed or have partial restrictions.

Decisions

Across the entire Custer Gallatin National Forest the initial estimate of damage from the flash flooding totaled $20 million. That’s more than the forest’s entire budget for a year.

Coffin said there will be many difficult decisions in the future about whether and what to rebuild on the Beartooth Ranger District. Even though about 65% of the district is located in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, many of the access points to those wildlands have been temporarily cut off. To access the wilderness area there are 155 Forest Service sites, including 75 trailheads, 32 campgrounds and 10 cabins available for rental. In the Beartooth District alone there are 142 miles of roads and 309 miles of trails. The two adjacent forest districts, Yellowstone and Gardiner, weren’t as hard hit.

Assessing the damage and prioritizing the work is only the beginning. Money has to be allocated, engineering work done and contracts processed following bidding. The paperwork alone is overwhelming for the downsized agency. Consequently, some repairs may take years.

Dam difference

It’s hard to believe while looking at the Glacier Lake Road covered in cantaloupe-sized rocks, that damage to forest facilities could have been even worse.

Mystic Lake is created by a dam on the West Rosebud Creek drainage along the Beartooth Mountains’ eastern face. The lake rose 32 feet in three days during the peak of flooding. At the height of runoff, the water level climbed 15 feet in 12 hours, according to a NorthWestern Energy spokesperson, the company that operates the dam. The water level was likely boosted when Island Lake’s outlet – just above Mystic – washed out.

Prior to the storm, 32.8 inches of snow-water equivalent was present at the Fisher Creek Snotel site above the lake. About a week later it had dropped to 21.9 inches and now reads only .2 inches. The inflow to Mystic Lake at the storm’s peak was 3,200 cubic feet per second, while below the dam only 780 cfs was running downriver.

Without the dam, Coffin said damage along West Rosebud Creek, and further downstream along the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers, could have been “catastrophic.”

With the dam backing up water from the rain-on-snow event, much of the Forest Service’s West Rosebud facilities were reopened by the Fourth of July weekend. Access to the trailhead, near the dam power plant, is not open because of possible damage to the Chicken Creek Bridge.

“It’s still intact, which is amazing considering the amount of rock that went over and around it,” Coffin said.

Alternatives

This time of year, popular trails along the Beartooth Front are clogged with day hikers, anglers and backpackers trekking into the wilds of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

Due to the flood damage, many of those visitors will have to plan other excursions.

“It’s definitely taking some creativity on the locals’ and visitors’ end to find places to adventure to,” said Marci Dye, who co-owns Sylvan Peak Mountain Shop in Red Lodge. “People are being creative.”

Her phone has been ringing constantly as people ask about their planned backpacking route and seek other alternatives if that excursion is not possible. She ticks off several nearby trails that are still open – like Basin Lakes, Palisade, Willow Creek and Silver Run – while also recommending the Cooke City area on the other side of the Beartooth Mountains as an option.

“It’s gorgeous over there, and there’s plenty to do,” she said, especially once the snow melts in the high country.

Despite all of the calls, Dye’s seen her business cut in half by the flooding, which struck parts of Red Lodge hard, inundating residences, businesses and temporarily cutting power and water to the town. Some people visiting the outdoor store or calling aren’t even aware flooding hit the town. They thought it was confined to nearby Yellowstone National Park, which drew national attention after being temporarily closed. Motorized entry is now limited to only three of the park’s five gates.

The flooding also eroded large sections of the Beartooth Highway, just south of Red Lodge, which is a major attraction for visitors to the community. Repairs are scheduled to be done by the end of July, reopening the high route over the top of the mountains and on to Cooke City and Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance, which is currently open to walk-in visitors only.

“We are still cut off,” said Sherry Weamer, executive director of the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce. “If we can get the Beartooth Highway open it’s worth coming for on its own.”

Camping

Even the campgrounds that are open may not have water, Dye said, so she’s advising visitors to be self-sufficient. Those campgrounds are also more likely to be full, she noted, since there are fewer places to camp. The Forest Service is encouraging visitors to be patient and kind.

“I’m a little worried about people showing up with their big RVs and not having a place to camp,” Dye said, adding that the county fairgrounds, just outside of Red Lodge, is open to campers, along with nearby private campgrounds like KOA.

On its website homepage, the KOA clearly states at the top: “WE ARE OPEN! The campground was unaffected by the recent flood. Book today.”

The Red Lodge Chamber is also fielding numerous inquiries from visitors, Weamer said.

“I don’t think I realized how important our surrounding forests were,” she said, until the wave of phone calls hit asking about access to trails and campgrounds.

Weamer praised the Forest Service for moving quickly to reopen what it could and to let people know which facilities were accessible and those that are closed.

“What happened here was so severe, and went across the whole county, that it’s hard to get the news out that we’re open and to come,” she said.

Most of the town’s businesses earn their yearly profit during the three months of summer, she added.

Perspective

With all of the infrastructure damage, some people will travel elsewhere to recreate. The places that are open will probably be more crowded, Coffin said. On the other hand, those willing to wade across streams where bridges are washed out or navigate roadways closed by flood damage may be able to have a normally busy corner of the forest all to themselves.

What they may see, in terms of flood damage, is both frightening in its scope, and amazing to see how nature redesigned portions of the landscape.

Coffin was helping to warn campers to evacuate over the June 11-12 weekend when the flooding began. At Greenough Campground, the rush of water down Wyoming Creek was so loud only the sound of boulders crashing down the mountainside could be heard above the roar. He was transfixed, knowing it was time to leave but amazed at the startling rapidity with which the flood was escalating.

Some campers refused to evacuate, requiring a law enforcement response. Others waited too long and had to abandon cars or camping trailers. One driver plowed through a closed gate. On the badly damaged East Rosebud drainage, the Forest Service will have to restart its “existing conditions” report for the stream’s wild and scenic assessment, a designation approved four years ago, because so much has changed in the wake of the flood.

The closures may also affect the 175 outfitters and guides who operate on the Custer Gallatin National Forest, about 80 of which are in areas impacted by the flooding, according to Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, public affairs specialist.

“Additionally, the Forest has been working with Yellowstone National Park and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to understand their outfitting community needs, as part of this collaboration the Forest will provide some temporary outfitting and guiding opportunities for specific uses under emergency accommodation, which are generally low-risk and low-impact activities,” Leuschen-Lonergan said.

Patrick Cross, executive director of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, typically schedules trail work crews and trail ambassadors around the region during the summer to help the Forest Service and to educate visitors. One of those summer projects was cancelled with another uncertain, but five of the seven should go ahead. He’s looking to shift trail ambassadors to the open routes, believing they will be busier than normal.

“I encourage people to do their homework,” he said. “It will be important for people to think about spreading out.”

In the future, there’s likely to be a much larger need for his group’s assistance in repairing trails.

“We’re trying to be sensitive to the Forest Service’s needs, but also get in the queue,” Cross said. “Day by day it changes on what their plan and priority is and what we know.”