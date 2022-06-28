Flood damage to Custer Gallatin National Forest estimated at $20 million

The Forest Service provided the estimate on Tuesday following the completion of helicopter overflights to the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts in the Absaroka and Beartooth mountain ranges. Ground crews are continuing work to more thoroughly document any infrastructure damage on trails and in the backcountry.

Aerial and ground photographs from the assessments are stark evidence to the extent of the damage with wide channels scoured, bridges washed out or damaged and parking area asphalt left buckled. Sand buried outhouses, logjams nearly block entire creeks and water runs around picnic tables.

A portion of the estimated damage will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration as part of the Emergency Relief Funding for Federally Owned Roads.

South of Red Lodge the Montana Department of Transportation is working to reconstruct portions of Highway 212 that were washed out in the flooding to provide access to the Beartooth Pass. The pass has been opened on the Wyoming side to the ski camp, but there are daily closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. near Beartooth Lake as roadwork runs Mondays through Thursdays.

In the same direction, the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek remain closed to recreation, following extensive damage. How long that closure will extend depends on how quickly bridge and road repairs can be made. Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limberpine campgrounds are all closed for the season. Greenough and Parkside may be open later in the summer.

Up the West Fork out of Red Lodge, the road is open only to Basin Campground. The Red Lodge Creek, Wild Bill and Basin Lake trails are open, as is Palisades Campground. The district is planning to open Basin Campground this week.

Severe damage was done to the popular East Rosebud Road, which will be closed for the season. This closure includes the Forest Service’s Sand Dunes picnic area and Jimmy Joe and East Rosebud campgrounds. Jimmy Joe Campground has some damage but East Rosebud Campground is fine. Hikers eyeing the Beaten Path along the East Rosebud are being warned that the Rimrock Lake bridge has been washed out. To navigate around the washout won’t be safe until August when streamflows drop, the Forest Service advised.

The West Rosebud Road will be open to Pine Grove Campground, and may be open farther south pending an evaluation.

With Highway 419 reopened to Nye, the Woodbine Campground and Stillwater trailhead will remain closed, along with the West Fork Stillwater Road. The Woodbine Trail Bridge was destroyed, along with the Stillwater parking lot.

Yellowstone Ranger District closures include the Main Mill Creek after Passage Creek and West Fork of Mill Creek; closures in the Main Boulder include the Chippy Park, Hicks Park and Fourmile campgrounds. Snowbank Campground will be closed all season following a bridge washout; and in Sixmile Creek the road was washed out above Gold Prize Creek.

In the Gardiner District there is a motorized-use closure to Yankee Jim and Joe Brown trailheads and Bear Creek bridge over Darroch Creek. Three fishing access sites on the Yellowstone River north of Gardiner that are maintained by the Forest Service – McConnell, Cinnabar and Yankee Jim – were also badly damaged. Several backcountry bridges were also washed out.

Visitors can learn more, as well as see updates, by logging on to www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or the forest’s Facebook page at @CusterGallatinNationalForest.

