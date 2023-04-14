Melting snow and recent rain has swelled the Milk River over its banks at several locations along the Hi-Line, causing moderate to significant flooding, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

As of Friday, the river had risen to 27.7 feet at Tampico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's streamflow gauge. That's an increase of about 22 feet in five days. The streamflow in that same timespan increased from 383 cubic feet per second to 20,000 cfs. Tampico is located about 12 miles northwest of Glasgow.

The streamflow tops a record high for the river on April 14, set in the extreme water year of 2011. Back then, the peak flow on the same day was 17,100 cfs.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory across the Hi-Line as well as for Meagher County.

FWP has authorized two emergency closures at fishing access sites and one emergency restriction of a wildlife management area along the Milk River in northeast Montana.

The high waters are unpredictably eroding the riverbank causing the banks to become unstable and to slough into the fast-moving river. People are at risk of unexpectedly being swept into the river, resulting in injury, or drowning. Boating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged.

These sites will be closed or restricted until further notice:

• Bjornberg Bridge FAS, north of Highway 2 between Saco and Hinsdale. Closed to all public occupation and recreation as signed.

• Alkali Creek FAS, southwest of Malta. Closed to all public occupation and recreation as signed.

• Cree Crossing WMA, north of Sleeping Buffalo. Closed at the lower parking area nearest the river as signed.

Signs informing the public of the closures/restrictions will be posted at access points. Closures or restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions allow and will depend on the extent and duration of the flooding in the area.

The public is asked to use extreme caution when accessing FWP sites such as fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, state parks, and any other areas near rivers or streams. Flood water elevations change rapidly, and some sites may become partially or fully submerged by flood waters within minutes or hours.