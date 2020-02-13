Flooding seems certain for some along the Missouri River

Officials say levee repairs will likely take two years to complete.

The status of levees varies greatly. In Iowa and Nebraska, many of the major levees have been patched, although some breaches remain open. In Kansas and Missouri, much of the repair work has yet to begin.

Part of the problem is that the water remained high for so long in some areas that officials couldn't even assess some of the damage until recently.

In Missouri's hard-hit Holt County, where Tom Bullock serves as emergency management director, repairs have not yet started on the levees that broke and allowed roughly 95,000 acres of mostly rural land to flood last spring.

"We're not looking very good for spring," Bullock said.

While most of the breaches around Hamburg, Iowa, have been patched, some repairs probably won't be done before spring, said Fremont County Emergency Manager Mike Crecelius.

"It's not a good outlook no matter how you look at it," Crecelius said.