FLOODING UPDATE: Get the latest on historic flooding in the greater Yellowstone region

Editor's note: this story will be updated throughout the day as reporters and editors learn more about the developing flood situation.

Billings braces itself as Yellowstone River rises, smaller communities swamped

Update 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15

The Yellowstone River crested above 16 feet overnight, a foot above the previous record. It was so high, the river gauge was overwhelmed and stopped measuring at 15-feet, 4-inches.

Billings Public Works officials warned city leaders Monday night that if the river rose to 15 feet it would put the water and wastewater treatment plants in jeopardy. A levy has been built around the plants and water pumps have so far been keeping up with whatever river water is coming over the levy.

In the small town of Edgar, flooding from the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River swamped all the septic tanks. Residents can’t use their toilets and porta-potties have been set up on every street corner.

Downriver, small farm towns like Huntley Project, Worden, and Ballantine are swamped, but no reports yet of lost roads or bridges. Further downriver, cities like Forsyth and Miles City are bracing for the surge with voluntary evacuation orders in the low country along the river.

As temperatures rise this weekend and more rain is in the forecast, there could be a second surge.

Yellowstone National Park evening presser highlights - northern entrance to remain closed

Update 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The flood damage will keep the northern half of Yellowstone National Park closed to tourists for the rest of the summer, Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters Tuesday evening. The area includes the iconic Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.

The southern loop of Yellowstone National Park may reopen to visitors in a week or less, he added, using some type of reservation system or timed entry to control entry. Travel from Jackson, Wyoming, was already going to be hampered by road construction. Entrances that would be reopened for the southern loop include the East, South and West gates near Cody, Jackson and West Yellowstone, respectively.

Park County authorities focus on helping residents, look to start assessing damage

Update 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The water is receding north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said during a press conference Tuesday that crews have been able to start looking at just how much damage was done since flooding began. The sheriff’s office has completed at least a dozen rescues, he said.

In Gardiner, several homes along the Yellowstone River have been lost, Bichler said. Whispering Pines, Cooke City and Silvergate have also sustained “extensive damage.” Lisa Lowy, interim Livingston city manager, said the city’s southeast areas saw homes flooding and street damage that remains to be totally assessed.

Now, Bichler said, officers are focused on moving non-local traffic out of Gardiner. Highway 89 opened between Gardiner and Livingston on Tuesday, which he said should help get essential goods into town.

The eight patients housed at Livingston HealthCare on Monday remain at Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber, hospital CEO Deb Anczak said during Tuesday’s press conference. The main campus’ phone system is still down, Anczak said, but an inspection found no water penetrated the facility.

That means that depending on when roads open in the area, the hospital is looking to reopen its emergency department as soon as possible and return to inpatient care. For now, the hospital’s urgent care center on Highway 89 is operational and its Shields Valley Clinic in Wilsall has extra staff on hand to handle walk-ins.

Those who need help or are looking for information in the area, Park County Emergency Manager Greg Coleman said, should call the hotline at (406) 222-4131.

You can also text your zip code to Nixle at 888777 to receive updates by text.

Only call 911 if you have an emergency, Coleman reiterated.

“They’re very busy right now,” he said.

The HRDC in Livingston set up an emergency shelter at its warming center on South Second Street Monday night, and may stay open Tuesday depending on how many people need it. Coleman said to call the hotline if you’re looking for a place to stay.

Offers of help in any form can be directed to 211.

“We’re in for the long haul,” Park County Commissioner Steve Caldwell said. “It’s going to be a long exercise, but I think we’re up to it.”

Cody resort shutters temporarily amid flood

Update 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The Pahaska Tepee Resort ⁠— located outside Cody, just two miles from Yellowstone’s east entrance ⁠— is shuttered through at least Thursday.

The resort boasts cabins, a restaurant, gift shop and outdoor activities. Its oldest lodge was built by U.S. Colonel William Cody (a.k.a. “Buffalo Bill”) himself.

Pahaska was booked at about 90% capacity at the beginning of the week, said Angela Coe, who runs the resort. But rainfall over the weekend caused the North Fork Shoshone River to swell so much, it got into the lodge’s water system, Coe said. Staff shut off the system Monday to prevent it from getting into the resort’s tap, and sent all guests home.

The river’s since receded. Coe said Pahaska Tepee is currently sending water samples to the Wyoming Department of Health in Cheyenne. The water needs to test as safe two days in a row before the lodge can open up again.

If all goes well, the resort will reopen Friday.

But Pahaska Tepee’s guests often come for Yellowstone, Coe said. She doesn't expect Cody’s tourism business to recover until the park’s southern region reopens, too.

Prospective vacationers aren’t waiting for answers, Coe said. The phones at Pahaska Tepee have been ringing nonstop with cancellations. She emphasized that people are wanting to cancel their July and August reservations.

Officials to release water from Mystic Lake dam

Update 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The Mystic Dam will be releasing water from Mystic Lake to maintain safe water levels within the reservoir, Stillwater County officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

"This action is necessary to maintain safe water levels behind the dam," a statement from a Stillwater County spokesperson said. "Since the Stillwater and Rosebud River levels have dropped we anticipate little to no impact on the current flooding situation."

Yellowstone to remain closed at least five more days

Update 1:56 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a release the park will remain closed at least five more days.

In a release, Sholly said Xanterra's seasonal employees will be moved from Mammoth and that concession facilities in the northern part of the park at Mammoth and Roosevelt "will not reopen likely the rest of the year."

The park also will:

• Implement full visitor closure of the backcountry.

• Evaluate needs for backcountry evacuations.

• Improve Old Gardiner Road from Mammoth to the North Entrance and use the road for administrative travel and evacuate visitors.

• Restore power to northern Yellowstone sites and Canyon, Lake and Norris.

• Evacuate Gardiner visitors via the Old Gardiner Road.

• Support Gardiner residents with a resupply of food, water and medicine.

• Support isolated NPS residents at the NE Entrance via aircraft if necessary.

• Support Cooke City residents as needed.

• Mitigate wastewater impacts of destroyed sewer lines in Gardiner and Mammoth.

• Relocate all Mammoth-based concessions employees to properties on the southern loop.

• Halt and redirect any inbound employees hired to work in Mammoth or Tower who haven't arrived yet.

• Support employees who lost housing in Gardiner.

• Prepare for outside teams to help assess damage.

• Prepare reservation system strategy for southern loop for remainder of the year.

Jackson works to accommodate Yellowstone-bound tourists

Update 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The Teton County Fairgrounds was a landing site for a few dozen displaced Yellowstone campers Monday.

About 38 RVs parked there overnight, according to Trista Hiltbrunner, a staff member at the fairgrounds. Some of them came from inside the park, she said. By noon Tuesday, just a couple remained.

Cities and towns located just outside of Yellowstone were busy Tuesday connecting displaced visitors with lodging, and helping them figure out next steps.

“We really do operate as one,” Rick Howe, vice president of the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, said of Yellowstone’s gateway communities.

At this point, the chamber’s mostly getting calls from people who were planning to visit the park this week, and suddenly had nowhere to go, he said.

The chamber extended its phone services by three hours so it could accommodate the rush of calls. It’s now live from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Howe said Jackson is preparing to accept more displaced travelers and evacuees, but is waiting to hear more from park officials.

Yellowstone provides update on conditions, evacuations - no deaths or injuries reported

Update 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

During a conditions call, Yellowstone National Park officials said the Montana Department of Transportation and the Park County Sheriffs Office opened U.S. Hwy 89 at Yankee Jim Canyon through Bozeman at 35 mph to locals, delivery and service vehicles and outbound visitors, including trailers, at about 11:35 Tuesday morning.

"We cleared visitors from the entire northern end of the park," said Park Superintendent Cameron Sholly. "There are no visitors in the northern end, currently."

No injuries or deaths have been recorded from the flooding, Sholly said. The extent of the damage is still unclear. "We've kept our teams out of harm's way," he said. "We won't know exactly what the damage looks like until the water goes down."

The Park Service is still working on evacuating the southern part of the park and making contact with backcountry hikers.

The southern loop, which suffered significantly less damage than the northern loop, can't handle the full visitation Yellowstone receives, Sholly said. The park is still figuring out when and how the southern entrances will reopen. "That's still probably a little ways out, and it'll be some sort of reservation system, likely — a temporary reservation system," Sholly said.

Park officials said Mammoth and Roosevelt will likely remain closed to visitors for the rest of this year. The Park Service plans to move affected seasonal employees to positions in the southern part of the park.

Do not drink order issued in Gardiner

Update 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a "Do Not Consume" order in Gardiner.

This means that water is not safe to drink or cook with. It is safe for washing hands and showering.

Outside of Gardiner residents in Park County are encouraged to contact the Park County health department with questions about wells that maybe compromised or submerged by flooding. Their number is 406-222-4131.

"If you have a well, and it is submerged by flood water or the water appears to be compromised, the water may not be safe to consume," Park County officials said in a statement Tuesday. "This is especially true for people who are immunocompromised or an infant."

No access to Gardiner available, supplies being shipped

Update 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14

According to a Park County press release, "Attempts are currently ongoing to establish one-way traffic in the Valley [to Gardiner]. As yet, there is still no access. Attempts to establish drop points for supply drops in the Valley and in Gardiner and Cooke City are ongoing."

The press release also stated that, as waters recede, officials will be assessing the damages made to roads and bridges to determine if they are "structurally sound."

Montana National Guard performing evacuations

Update 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14

The Montana National Guard evacuated 12 people from the communities of Roscoe and Cooke City on Monday as the flooding cut off vehicle access to the towns. Aircrews from the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion deployed a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to assist in search and rescue efforts at the request of local law enforcement.

As of Tuesday morning, the Guard unit is conducting a third evacuation operation for recreationalists around East Rosebud Lake.

“We are standing by for additional requests for support,” Maj. Ryan Finnegan, Montana National Guard Public Affairs Officer said. “As local law enforcement requests assistance, we will continue to provide what resources are available.”

A Florida family of eight were plucked by a helicopter from a flooded rental outside Cooke City, at the park’s Northeast Entrance, on Monday after high waters stranded them.

A Cooke City man was air lifted by the National Guard after he suffered hypothermia from cold waters as he self-rescued.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announces "statewide disaster"

Update 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14

In a Tweet on Monday, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a "statewide disaster."

In a separate post released just before to the disaster Tweet Gianforte stated, "For the last 24 hours, the State Emergency Coordination Center has been working with partners in Carbon, Stillwater, and Park counties to evacuate, ensure shelter, and safely restore power and water in areas impacted by severe flooding."

Power returns to Red Lodge, flood levels drop

10:02 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14

Power in Red Lodge was restored and flood levels were declining slightly. Rock Creek was forecast to crest Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., but 80-degree temperatures predicted for later in the week are raising concerns that the tragedy is not yet over.

"It's still a river flowing" down the streets, said resident John Clayton whose house was flooded. "But it's an almost fordable river now."

Morning update for greater Yellowstone area

9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14

One day after milk-chocolate flood waters surged through Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities, officials and residents were working to assess the damages as others downstream braced for historically high rivers expected to come Tuesday.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, people living in a sizable portion of southeast Livingston were required to evacuate due to the rising Yellowstone River, though the order was lifted just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. About a half-hour after the evacuation notice Monday night, the city's hospital, Livingston HealthCare, closed as the river's record-high waters crept into its parking lot.

By 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Yellowstone had reached flood stage at Billings, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecast the river to crest Tuesday afternoon at 14.7 feet, just three-tenths of a foot shy of the record established in 1997.

Meanwhile, the world's first national park and the south-central Montana communities of Red Lodge, Gardiner and Fishtail began to further assess damage from unprecedented flooding on the Yellowstone and Stillwater rivers as well as Rock Creek.

Images of damage from the frothing streams continued to emerge Tuesday morning. Celebrating its 150th anniversary during prime tourist season, Yellowstone remained indefinitely closed at all five entrances Tuesday for only the third time in 34 years — most recently in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also for the infamous 1988 fires.

Residents and tourists in Gardiner at Yellowstone's North Entrance and Silver Gate and Cooke City just outside the Northeast Entrance were stranded due to roads made impassable by high water and damage that could take weeks or even months to repair, park officials said.

Officials on Monday were evacuating those still inside the park, beginning in its northernmost reaches, where the impacts — including road washouts, bridge failures, rockslides and mudslides — were most severe.

YNP employees at park headquarters in Mammoth, who remained without power Tuesday morning, planned to buy groceries and other essentials in West Yellowstone, which announced late Monday that it would permit temporary camping in town for people impacted by the closure. A generator was providing power to Mammoth's cell tower, enabling communication to the outside world.

Park employees were to convene at 11 a.m. to assess next steps.

The serpentine road from Mammoth to Gardiner in the Gardner River Canyon was badly damaged, as was the road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance where the Lamar River surged well beyond its record flood level.

As of approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, the park had not provided an update of the situation on its website or social media pages. At this time, the extent of the damage, as well as how many people may be stranded inside the park, is unclear.

The Yellowstone River crested at just over 49,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at Corwin Springs in the upper Paradise Valley on Monday, shattering its previous records of 32,200 set in June 1996 and matched a year later. The Lamar peaked at 16.7 feet Monday, breaking its 1996 record by more than four feet and rising two feet above the gauge's upper reach.

Near Corwin Springs, a house for Park Service employees was pried loose from its foundation by the raging waters and spun downstream. U.S. Highway 89 was closed just south of Emigrant, not far from where the iconic Carbella bridge leading to Tom Miner Basin was swept away early Monday in the first sign the Yellowstone meant business.

On the flanks of the Beartooth Mountains to the east, residents of Red Lodge, Fishtail and Nye waited for floodwaters to abate.

Meteorologists said the unprecedented flooding was caused by a convergence of an unseasonably cool spring that retained snowpack, late-spring snowstorms and multiple days of considerable rainfall at high elevations. Parts of the park received more than an inch of rain over 24 hours Monday, more than tripling the previous single-day mark.

Most of the flood damage was centered on YNP and the streams flowing north from the Yellowstone Plateau, including the Gallatin River, which was expected to reach flood stage at Logan about 25 miles of Bozeman in the wee hours Tuesday. On Monday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's office cautioned residents along low-lying stretches of the West Gallatin to be prepared to evacuate.

Also Monday, the Flathead River at Columbia Falls in northwest Montana surpassed flood stage by a half-foot and was expected to rise another two feet Tuesday.

Yellowstone's peak flooding was to push downstream to Big Timber, Columbus, Laurel, Billings and eastern Montana by Tuesday afternoon.

A flood warning for the Boulder River south of Big Timber was lifted Tuesday morning.

