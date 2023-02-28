Historic flooding that temporarily closed all of Yellowstone National Park and left two entrances closed for most of last summer resulted in a 32% decline in visitation.

The park hosted 3.29 million recreation visits in 2022. However, the previous year was the busiest year on record with 4.86 million visitors.

On June 13, all park entrances closed, and visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours as the flood waters peaked, tearing out roads in the northern portion of the park.

On June 22, the East, South and West entrances opened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed.

The North (Gardiner) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September. The Northeast Entrance opened to regular visitor traffic on Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened on Oct. 30.

The road between the North and Northeast entrances, several sections of which had to be rebuilt, is again open to automobiles year-round.