Flood's deluge trapped him in basement, he crawled out through a broken window

RED LODGE – By the “grace of God” Taylor Monfort awoke to the sound of water in his basement apartment at 4:30 Monday morning. When he swung his feet onto the floor to investigate water was up to his calves.

“The water was just pouring down” the stairwell to his front door, he said. “It was like a waterfall or a water slide.” Rock Creek, which runs through this mountain community in south-central Montana, had been diverted through the southeast side of town, running wildly through yards, down streets and into basements. A flash flood, historic in its veracity, was wreaking havoc.

Monfort tried to push the door closed so he could unlock the latch, but the water’s force was too strong.

“That’s the only moment where I lost my absolute shit,” he said. “I was like, holy f*** I’m dead. This sucks!

“Excuse my language,” he said. “I’ve ended up learning how to swear over the past couple of days.”

Standing in the mud-stained apartment three days later, a brown high-water line was evident on the white walls above his head. Stacked on a soaked couch was mud-covered backpacking gear. Out front, his car was sideways in a four-foot trench cut by the rapid water.

Monfort had moved to Red Lodge on May 3 to work as a chef at a local restaurant. With water pouring into his apartment, he briefly second guessed his decision to relocate from upstate New York.

Once he figured out the front door wasn’t going to open, Monfort said he “freaked out for five or six seconds” before a calm settled over him. Seeing water leaking through a cracked window in his living room, he put on his shoes, stood on the couch and kicked out the glass. It took about three to four kicks before the glass finally shattered.

With glass stuck into his shoe he took it off and threw it back into the water-filled living room. Impulsively, he went to grab his guitar to rescue, but upon returning found the couch had floated away. Without something to stand on to exit the window, he reluctantly abandoned the instrument and clawed his way through the window, cutting his forearms on the glass as he squeezed out.

“You can’t imagine it unless you live through it or you see it first person,” Monfort said.

The couple living upstairs found him about 10 minutes later standing in the yard with only his jeans and T-shirt on, cut, bleeding and “just destitute as all hell.”

Now wearing a borrowed orange T-shirt and yellow dishwashing gloves, Monfort paused to recount the frightening night. A group of Red Lodge residents had formed a bucket brigade to muck the mud out of the basement, cheering upon completion, slapping him on the back, and then leaving to help the next needy neighbor.

“It’s the people out there, doing what they were doing, is the reason I’m staying in Red Lodge,” he said. “Because, you don’t get given all of that and not get the drive to help in some other way.”

Scattered across the backyard of the old home were piles of Monfort’s belongings and the mud-stained contents of the apartment: a suitcase, table and chairs, clothing and a book case. Atop the book case was a porcelain frog sculpture. The frog stood on its mud-caked hind legs lifting a barbell with one arm. Monfort laughed as he tried to brush off the encrusted trinket, amazed it had survived when so many other things were lost.

One other treasured item also survived, a photo of him with his mother. He had already taken it to get reframed.

