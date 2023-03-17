A flushing flow in the Wind River downstream of Boysen Dam will begin on the morning of March 28.

Flows in the river will be incrementally increased from about 1,100 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 5,000 cfs. The 5,000 cfs flow will continue for a 10-hour period. Flows will then be incrementally reduced back down to about 2,200 cfs.

The purpose of the flushing flow is to clean spawning gravels to improve fish reproduction in the river.

The Bureau of Reclamation, in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department scheduled the flushing flow.

"The current reservoir content is above average, and the spring runoff is anticipated to be above average,” said Wyoming Area Manager, Lyle Myler.

The public is urged to use caution during this period of rapid fluctuation of flows.

Located on the Wind River near Shoshoni, Wyoming, Boysen Dam provides irrigation, hydropower, flood control, municipal, industrial, and fish and wildlife benefits. Near Thermopolis, Wyoming, the name of the river changes from Wind River to Bighorn River. More than 60,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming receive their irrigation supply from the Bighorn River downstream of Boysen Dam.