A flushing flow of water will be released from Buffalo Bill Dam down the Shoshone River starting on April 11.

The Bureau of Reclamation is conducting the release at the request of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and in coordination with the Willwood Workgroup Two.

The Willwood Irrigation District is planning a controlled release of sediment from Willwood Dam on April 11. The water from Buffalo Bill Dam will help dilute the sediment and protect the Shoshone River's fishery.

The flush will be accomplished without adversely impacting the expected water supply for irrigation, the Bureau said.

Flows are expected to fluctuate in the Shoshone River, rising from 700 cubic feet per second to a peak of 4,500 cfs before dropping to 1,200 cfs. The flows will be high for this time of year so the public is urged to be cautious.

The agency has also rescheduled a flushing flow out of Boysen Dam into the Wind River to April 4. The flow had been scheduled for March 28 but was delayed due to unfavorable ice conditions.

The purpose of the flushing flow is to clean the spawning gravels and improve fish reproduction in the river.

In addition, the Bureau has scheduled an informational meeting in Powell, Wyoming, on April 7 at 1 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building, rooms 103 and 105 at Northwest College. Staff will provide information on water supply conditions, the 2023 runoff forecast and projected reservoir operations.