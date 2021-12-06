For sale: God, guns and separatism in the American Redoubt

In that 2011 post — which has been updated multiple times since — Rawles wrote that he was inspired to encourage “liberty-minded” people to move to the Inland Northwest by pastor Chuck Baldwin, who moved from Florida to the Flathead Valley in 2010 and started Liberty Fellowship, a congregation that frequently mixes politics and religion. Baldwin has been labeled a leader of the “anti-government Patriot movement” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In September 2010, Baldwin wrote, “We are going to Montana to fight! The Mountain States just might become The Alamo of the twenty-first century, with, hopefully, much better results. But if not, I would rather die fighting for Freedom with liberty-loving patriots by my side than be shuttled off to some FEMA camp.” Baldwin later praised Rawles’ post about American Redoubt on his own blog.