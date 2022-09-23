Forest damage tied to flooding pegged at $38.5M

A final, more detailed analysis of damage to the Custer Gallatin National Forest caused by this year’s flooding is pegged at $38.5 million, the agency announced Friday.

“It will take several years to bring recovery back to the forest,” said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a public affairs officer for the forest.

Damage has been documented at 150 sites across the forest, including 66 along roads, 26 road bridges, 13 recreation sites, 25 trail sites and 12 trail bridges.

The forest was initially awarded $5.7 million in ERFO funds by the Federal Highway Administration designated only for Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads.

“Upon submitting the request for the initial $5.7 million in emergency funding, we knew this only accounted for a portion of the damage needs (approximately 25%) for our transportation infrastructure,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest supervisor, in a statement.

Not covered by the federal highway dollars, the Forest Service has identified 88 recreation sites, trails, roads, bridges, and watershed repairs at a price estimated at more than $10 million.

“These facilities and repair needs serve the public and permittees, including outfitters and guides, campground concessionaries, organization camps, recreation residence holders, range permittees, local communities, and the local tourism industry,” the Forest Service said.

Finding money for the work will require the agency to request internal Disaster Relief Supplement funds, as well as seeking partnerships with other groups.

Underway

In the meantime, the Chicken Creek Bridge on the West Rosebud Creek has been repaired to allow recreation access to the popular Mystic Lake Trail, re-opening the route to the public.

On the Main Fork Rock Creek, south of Red Lodge, a contract has been awarded for repairs to the bridge across Rock Creek at the Parkside Campground, as well as work to reroute Wyoming Creek after it jumped its banks and flooded the campground and road.

Along the popular Beartooth Highway – which also suffered extensive damage that was repaired in a separate construction contract negotiated by the Montana Department of Transportation – Greenough, Limberpine and M-K campgrounds were closed the entire summer and Parkside was open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parts of the two roads to the Glacier Lake and Hellroaring Plateau trailheads, which are across from the campgrounds, are covered with downed trees and rocks. Leuschen-Lonergan said work on those roads is dependent on weather, which could push it back to next year.

Repairs to Mill Creek, in the Paradise Valley, and the Taylor Fork, south of Big Sky in the Gallatin Canyon, are also scheduled for October.

Just outside of Red Lodge, up the West Fork Rock Creek, the Forest Service hopes to have a contract let soon to repair a bridge and washed out areas of the road. That route is a popular cross-country ski trail in the winter and provides access to the Quinnebaugh Meadows Trailhead for summer hikers.

In the works

Still in the design phase is a temporary road to East Rosebud Lake, with the possibility of a contract for construction coming sometime next year.

“We’ve completed the aerial topographic surveys, which allows us to evaluate a route for a temporary road,” Leuschen-Lonergan said. She added the damaged road is so littered with rocks and debris that using it even for a temporary road seems unlikely.

The lake is one of the few places on the forest where cabin owners have had their only access route cut off following the flooding. The historic mid-June deluge destroyed about 3 miles of the road into the cabins, as well as blocking access to three popular trailheads. Vehicles stranded by the flood at East Rosebud Lake were flown out by helicopter this summer in a deal negotiated by cabin owners.

Despite the widespread damage, the Custer Gallatin National Forest hosted about 20 displaced outfitters and guides, permitted for work in Yellowstone National Park and by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, to help them maintain their businesses through the summer.