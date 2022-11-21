Forest plans slash pile fires; some trails may be temporarily closed

Forest Service fire crews will be continuing to burn debris piles and larger machine generated landing piles throughout the winter, pending favorable conditions in the northern Bridger Mountains near Battle Ridge.

The piles were generated from the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project, as well as the North Bridger’s Forest Health project. To date, Custer Gallatin National Forest firefighters have burned approximately 127 acres of small hand piles on Bozeman and Hebgen Lake ranger districts, with more burning planned throughout the winter.

Limited trail closures are possible immediately adjacent to any large pile burning in Hyalite, Moser, Leverich and Kirk Hill areas or the vicinity of Battle Ridge, South Brackett Creek, and Fairy Lake Road in the northern Bridgers. Trail closures are expected to be brief, lasting approximately one day, to allow for safe burning and for smoke dispersal.

Possible trails impacted by closures include Bozeman Creek/Sourdough Trail, above Kirk Hill on national forest lands, and the Moser jump-over trails #460 and #461 in the Gallatin Front area. In the Bridgers, Battle Ridge trail system (#500/632, including the campground), Fairy Lake Trail #500 and Crosscut (Loggers and Norway Loops) will potentially be closed for one day.

“I recognize the concern and sensitivity as it relates to prescribed fire” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger. “When looking at pile burning and prescribed fire, we factor in the weather conditions, fuel conditions, smoke dispersal and much more striving to do the best job we can to minimize impacts to the community. I greatly appreciate the community’s patience as we work to reduce fuel loading adjacent to the Gallatin Valley.”

Burning will only take place when weather conditions are conducive for safe operations. Fire officials work directly with the National Weather Service for site specific forecasts to ensure weather conditions are favorable prior to burning. In addition, a burn plan has been prepared to accomplish objectives and desired conditions in a safe manner, and the burn will be monitored by fire managers during and after implementation. Larger machine created piles may actively burn for several days and produce larger flames and small amounts of smoke for more extended periods.

Debris piles are the product of vegetative management adjacent to communities and infrastructure and are part of the Forest Service’s effort to minimize wildfire risk to our communities. The firing operations will be visible throughout the Gallatin Valley. Additional pile burning is also taking place on the Yellowstone and Hebgen Lake ranger districts.

For information contact the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520; Yellowstone at 406-222-1892 or Hebgen Lake at 406-823-6961 or follow for updates at FB: Custer Gallatin National Forest - https://www.facebook.com/CusterGallatinNationalForest.