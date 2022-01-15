Forest seeks comments on reauthorizing 2 Wyoming elk feedgrounds

An environmental analysis is being launched to determine whether the Bridger-Teton National Forest should allow the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to continue winter elk feeding operations at Dell Creek and Forest Park.
Forest Park Feedground is located on 100 acres in Lincoln County, Wyoming, near Afton and has been in operation since 1979. The 35-acre Dell Creek Feedground is in Sublette County, near Bondurant, Wyoming and has been used since 1975. The facilities are used between mid-November to the end of April.
The Forest Service filed a notice of its intent on Friday. Among the alternatives to be examined are: continuing the current operation for another 20 years; slowly phasing out the feedgrounds; or not allowing the operations to continue.
The feedgrounds are seen as a way to keep elk healthy in the winter when food is scarce. By attracting the animals to the specific areas, they also remain largely separated from cattle. Some elk carry the disease brucellosis which can be transmitted to cattle.
The feedgrounds also provide the opportunity for WGFD to capture, collar, vaccinate and test elk, and to remove elk that test positive for brucellosis from the population.
However, concentrating the animals on feedgrounds also provides a possible breeding ground for transmission of chronic wasting disease, an always fatal infection. CWD has been detected in elk, deer and moose across Wyoming. The rate of infections in elk tends to be lower than deer, which have been hardest hit.
Announcement of the notice of intent starts the clock on the 30-day public comment period.
“Hearing from the public during the comment period is crucial to the planning effort,” said Tricia O’Connor, Forest Supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, in a statement. “The public comments will also be essential for inclusion in relevant design features in the proposed action and alternatives — the next step in the process.”
Comments submitted will help develop alternatives and to conduct analysis. Scoping comments can be submitted electronically through the project webpage or at this link https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=60949. Please identify your comments on the subject line as Elk Feedground EIS. Comments are requested by Feb. 14.
For more information or to be placed on the mailing list, contact Anita DeLong at 307-739-5568 or Anita.DeLong@usda.gov Interested individuals or organizational contacts can self-subscribe to this and other desired mailing lists on the Forest’s webpage, www.fs.usda.gov/land/btnf/landmanagement under Highlights.
