Forest seeks comments on reauthorizing 2 Wyoming elk feedgrounds

An environmental analysis is being launched to determine whether the Bridger-Teton National Forest should allow the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to continue winter elk feeding operations at Dell Creek and Forest Park.

Forest Park Feedground is located on 100 acres in Lincoln County, Wyoming, near Afton and has been in operation since 1979. The 35-acre Dell Creek Feedground is in Sublette County, near Bondurant, Wyoming and has been used since 1975. The facilities are used between mid-November to the end of April.

The Forest Service filed a notice of its intent on Friday. Among the alternatives to be examined are: continuing the current operation for another 20 years; slowly phasing out the feedgrounds; or not allowing the operations to continue.

The feedgrounds are seen as a way to keep elk healthy in the winter when food is scarce. By attracting the animals to the specific areas, they also remain largely separated from cattle. Some elk carry the disease brucellosis which can be transmitted to cattle.

The feedgrounds also provide the opportunity for WGFD to capture, collar, vaccinate and test elk, and to remove elk that test positive for brucellosis from the population.