Forest Service allows Wyoming elk feedground to operate for another year

The Bridger-Teton National Forest has authorized the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to maintain elk feeding operations at its Dell Creek Feedground this winter.

The one-year special use permit will allow Game and Fish to begin feeding elk in the coming weeks.

“This feedground location is crucial to mitigate brucellosis disease concerns and maintain elk populations,” said Rick King, chief of wildlife for WGFD, in a press release.

Gregory Brooks, acting Big Piney District ranger, wrote in a decision letter that denying the one-year permit could “lead to an increase in over-wintering mortality on elk” since the animals had been conditioned to using the site for the past 40 years, as well as an “increase in conflicts with cattle operations, along with disease transmission.”

Elk in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem carry the disease brucellosis which can be transmitted to cattle.

Brooks went on to note that the Forest Service is conducting an environmental impact study to examine whether to continue allowing operation of the feedground long term, as directed by a September court order.