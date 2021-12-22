Forest Service issues grazing decision for east Paradise Valley allotments

Grazing will continue under a new adaptive management framework on the Pine Creek, Elbow Creek, and North Sixmile allotments on national forest lands in the Paradise Valley.

A signed decision by Yellowstone District Ranger Alex Sienkiewicz was published earlier this month.

Six livestock grazing allotments make up the East Paradise Range Allotment Plan on this portion of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, located southeast of Livingston.

To promote ecosystem recovery and reduce use conflicts, the Suce Creek, South Sixmile, and Mill Creek allotments will remain vacant.

“The Absaroka-Beartooth Mountain Range is a complex and ecologically diverse landscape, with wilderness at its core and many multiple uses occurring in its frontcountry landscapes, Sienkiewicz said in a press release. “My decision reflects ecological values, as well as a balancing of multiple uses on the landscape.