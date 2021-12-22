Forest Service issues grazing decision for east Paradise Valley allotments

Grazing will continue under a new adaptive management framework on the Pine Creek, Elbow Creek, and North Sixmile allotments on national forest lands in the Paradise Valley.
A signed decision by Yellowstone District Ranger Alex Sienkiewicz was published earlier this month.
Six livestock grazing allotments make up the East Paradise Range Allotment Plan on this portion of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, located southeast of Livingston.
To promote ecosystem recovery and reduce use conflicts, the Suce Creek, South Sixmile, and Mill Creek allotments will remain vacant.
“The Absaroka-Beartooth Mountain Range is a complex and ecologically diverse landscape, with wilderness at its core and many multiple uses occurring in its frontcountry landscapes, Sienkiewicz said in a press release. “My decision reflects ecological values, as well as a balancing of multiple uses on the landscape.
"The Pine Creek, Elbow Creek, and North Sixmile allotments have been grazed for years and show good range health. These allotments have co-existed with wildlife and recreation with minimal conflicts," he added. "In contrast, the South Sixmile, Mill Creek, and Suce Creek allotments have been vacant for many years, and each have unique management issues that should be mitigated before livestock grazing is authorized.”
The decision to continue to authorize livestock grazing is not expected to displace or outcompete native species, including elk that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have monitored in the area since 2013, the Forest Service contends.
Due to the low livestock numbers and the rugged nature of the allotments, the decision is not expected to largely impact grizzly bears or other species. Additional project information can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=41485.