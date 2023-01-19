Forest Service OKs logging, tree planting, prescribed burn project near Ashland

In a fire-prone region of southeastern Montana, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is proposing an ambitious tree planting, logging and controlled burn plan over the next eight to 20 years.

The project area for the South Otter Landscape Restoration and Resiliency Project stretches across more than 456 square miles, south of the community of Ashland. The entire ranger district covers more than 680 square miles between the Tongue and Powder rivers, just east of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

“This project uses forest management tools, such as prescribed burning and thinning to reduce negative effects of future wildfires, while also enhancing conditions that welcome frequent low-intensity fire events,” said Ron Hecker, Ashland District ranger, in a press release.

The Forest Service released its draft decision notice, finding of no significant impact and environmental assessment for the project on Wednesday and is now taking comments from previously involved agency representatives and members of the public.

Burned

The forest is valued by hunters and other recreationists for the large block of public lands it provides. “The project area includes two developed campgrounds, Cow Creek and Black Pond, a functional fire lookout that doubles in the winter months as a recreational rental cabin,” and the Poker Jim Picnic Area. There are roughly 290 miles of motorized trails currently open to all vehicles.

It is also one of the largest grazing districts the Forest Service manages in the United States.

Yet from 1988 to 2012, almost 453 square miles burned on the Ashland Ranger District — 66% of forest lands, resulting in a 47% reduction in forest cover. In 2000, 13 fires were ignited in the district following a thunderstorm. The two largest fires that year burned more than 110 square miles. Eleven years later, the Diamond Complex fires burned more than 79 square miles in the region. The Ash Creek, Taylor Creek and Dutch fires struck in 2012, burning 242 square miles in the ranger district.

“Over a third of the of the Ashland Ranger District’s landscape has burned since 2012, with high severity and high intensity, resulting in substantial levels of tree mortality and vegetation change,” Hecker stated.

Trees damaged by the fires may also attract beetles and wood boring insects that can kill them. “The result of this wave of mortality has the same effect as high severity fire – loss of the forest cover,” the Forest Service explained in its environmental assessment.

“While wildfires have helped shape the landscape, today’s fires are not similar to those of the past; they are often hotter, more destructive, and more dangerous to suppress,” the environmental assessment noted.

Actions

By planting trees across almost 62 square miles, logging more than 57 square miles and igniting controlled burns on about 287 square miles, the Forest Service is hoping to reduce the occurrence of wildland fires, or at least lessen the chance that small fires can grow quickly into larger blazes.

To complete the work, “up to 168 miles of temporary roads may be constructed to facilitate commercial timber harvest, that would be … decommissioned and closed after completion of vegetation treatments,” the agency noted.

The proposal has concerned the Montana Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit sporting group. Alec Underwood, senior policy and development director for MWF, wrote in a letter to the Forest Service last year saying in the wake of recent fires, the timber harvests “on the last remaining 'green islands' of timber, that provide both thermal and hiding cover and refuge for ungulates” are troubling.

With the disturbance of logging and road building, elk may leave public lands for refuge on adjoining private property, making them unavailable to most hunters, Underwood added.

State representatives of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks endorsed the Forest Service proposal.

Elizabeth McFarland and Mike Wigen, who live within the project area, criticized the agency in a comment letter for not providing more public outreach regarding the proposed work.

Jackie Walden, of the Ashland Fort Howes Grazing Association, wrote that her group welcomed the project as an attempt to reduce “the risk of large-scale wildfire.”

Timber

The Forest Service estimated the project would contribute 139 jobs and $7 million in labor income.

Tom Partin, a consultant for the American Forest Resource Council, wrote his group is “very appreciative of the fact that this Project could yield over 100 (million board feet) of timber and provide 139 jobs,” the project could be even better if it would “include the harvest of larger trees, more trees per acre” and “limited required road work and brush disposal.

“The expense of these planning documents is high, and we feel it is important to get as much work done using this document,” Partin added, suggesting the number of acres harvested be increased.

To review the South Otter environmental assessment, decision notice and comment letters, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58396.