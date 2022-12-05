 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest Service plans pile burning near Red Lodge

Pile burning

Pile burning is planned on forest lands in the greater Red Lodge area beginning Dec. 8.

 USDA Forest Service

The Beartooth Ranger District will begin pile burning in the Red Lodge area beginning as soon as Thursday, Dec. 8, and continuing, dependent upon weather, snowpack and fuel conditions.

Piles will be burned primarily in the West Fork of Rock Creek, Main Fork of Rock Creek and near the Palisades Campground.

The piles were created as a part of fuels reduction projects and are intended to give fire managers greater flexibility to successfully manage large-scale wildfire in the greater Red Lodge area.

Visitors and residents in the valley should expect smoke from pile burning to be visible from Red Lodge and Red Lodge Mountain Ski Resort.

“Burning these piles is part of our comprehensive implementation plan for working with partners across jurisdictions to reduce wildfire risk to people, communities and natural resources while sustaining and restoring healthy, resilient fire-adapted forests,” said Jeffrey Flick, Beartooth Ranger District Fire Management officer. 

For more information, contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103 or for general information follow Custer Gallatin National Forest: https://www.facebook.com/CusterGallatinNationalForest or on Twitter @CusterNF; @GallatinNF

