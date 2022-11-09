Forest Service seeks comments on Crazy Mountains land exchange proposal

The public now has the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed land exchange that’s been brewing for four years on the east side of the Crazy Mountains, an idea first formulated by a group that includes area landowners.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest released a Preliminary Environmental Assessment for the East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange Project on Wednesday morning, signaling a possible resolution to what has been a long-simmering dispute over public access to the region.

The agreement would exchange 4,135 acres (10 parcels) of forest lands for 6,430 acres of private lands (11 parcels), owned by six private property owners in the Crazy Mountains and near the Inspiration Divide Trail in Big Sky. The land near Big Sky is sought by the Yellowstone Club, a private community of multi-millionaires. In 2021 the Yellowstone Club purchased the Crazy Mountain Ranch, which has lands in and surrounding the sound end of the Crazies.

Also as part of the deal, the landowners would fund construction of a new 22-mile trail into the Crazy Mountains on forest land. The Sweet Trunk Trail No. 274 would provide permanent access to the east side of the island mountain range from Big Timber Creek to Sweet Grass Creek. The trail would also tie into existing forest trails to create a 40-mile loop.

Western Land Group, hired by the Yellowstone Club in 2018 to facilitate the exchange, submitted its land exchange proposal to the Forest Service in July 2020. After feedback from the agency, the company modified its proposal and submitted a final plan in July 2021. In August, the Yellowstone Club sweetened the deal by adding another 640-acre Crazy Mountain Ranch inholding southwest of Crazy Peak that includes Smeller Lake, according to the environmental assessment.

In October, the Forest Service entered into a nonbinding agreement with Western Land to pursue the exchange.

“This proposal brings forward a cooperative solution that we believe will provide long-term public access, meaningful resource and recreation benefits while consolidating public lands in the Crazy Mountains,” the Forest Service wrote in the EA.

The 45-day public comment period on the proposal runs through Dec. 23 at midnight. The Forest will host public meetings in Bozeman on Nov. 15 and Big Timber on Nov. 16 to discuss the proposed exchange and answer questions.

Listen to our Montana Untamed podcast: Did you know Montana Untamed has a podcast? We release new episodes every Thursday morning that focus on the outdoors and wildlife story of th…

The public meetings will be held at 6 p.m. The Bozeman meeting will be held at The Commons (1794 East Baxter Lane). The Big Timber meeting will be held at the Big Timber Elementary School (501 Anderson St.). There will be an option to join virtually for each meeting.

“The Crazy Mountain’s checkerboard ownership pattern of private and public lands has contributed to over a century of complicated management situations and problematic access issues for all users,” the Forest Service wrote in a statement.

Those complicated situations included land exchanges along the west and south sides of the Crazies by the Custer Gallatin National Forest to try and consolidate public lands while rerouting old trails that, in one case, prompted a lawsuit.

Get social with Montana Untamed: Find this story and plenty of other coverage on our Montana Untamed Facebook page where we frequently post articles and other content related …

Other benefits of the proposed east side Crazies land exchange the Forest Service touted include: Creating large areas of contiguous and clearly identifiable National Forest System lands; Increasing federal ownership to protect sensitive areas within the Crazy Mountains; Reducing the potential for development on 10 sections of private lands interior to and comingled with NFS lands; Redesigning and improving the Big Timber Canyon Trailhead to provide better parking.

In the Big Sky area, the exchange would move about 2 miles of Inspiration Divide Trail No. 8 that currently crosses the Yellowstone Club’s holdings. The Forest Service would exchange 500 acres of steep expert ski terrain for 60 acres of mid-elevation lands.

As a sideline to the proposal, the landowners are proposing to permanently protect Crazy Peak, a important cultural and historic site for the Crow Tribe. The protection would include a conservation easement and access to tribal members for cultural practices.

"It's time to move forward with this plan that will connect people to one of our state's greatest treasures – the sacred Crazy Mountains," said Shane Doyle, a Crow Tribal member, in a statement.

Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest supervisor, said, “The forest cares deeply about long-term access solutions. We hope you will take the time to read the proposal and look forward to the opportunity to discuss this proposal with you.”

Written comments must be submitted electronically, through the Forest Service’s CARA database, which is available online at: https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63115; or by mail to ATTN: Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson, PO Box 130, Bozeman, MT 59771. Electronic comments must be submitted in: Word, PDF, or Excel format.