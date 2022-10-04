Forest Service warns recreationists about lead exposure in historic Little Belts mining district

With recreational use rising, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is advising visitors using the Dry Fork of the Belt Creek Basin to take precautions to avoid contact with dangerous heavy metals.

Although the basin is a popular spot for dispersed camping and recreation in the Little Belt Mountains south of Great Falls, it is also an historic mining area.

The 6,000-acre Barker Hughesville Mining District site contains about 46 known abandoned mines strewn with waste rock dumps, tailings and water-seeping mine openings, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. "The abandoned mines have contaminated soil, sediment, groundwater and surface water with arsenic and metals such as copper, zinc, cadmium and lead."

The Forest Service warned heavy metals may be present in the water, along shorelines and within the floodplain.

“Lead is one of the many heavy metals that is present in this recreational corridor,” said Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Helen Smith. “We now have brochures available at our local district office in Neihart to help folks recreate safely in the area, and we will be installing educational kiosks in the area next spring.”

Exposure to lead and other heavy metals can occur through ingestion and inhalation of contaminated soils. Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and often occurs with no obvious symptoms. Health effects from lead and other heavy metals primarily occur through ingestion and inhalation of contaminated soils, therefore the agency is advising good hygiene practices to limit exposure. Lead exposure can harm the nervous system, especially in children and pregnant women.

Here are some tips for minimizing lead/heavy metal exposure:

• Wash hands and face before eating and limit hand to mouth contact.

• Bring water for drinking, cooking and washing. Do not use water from the stream — even if it is filtered.

• Keep yourself and belongings clean. Remove dirt from clothes, toys, pets and equipment before leaving the area since soil tracked home from recreational areas can become a source of exposure.

• Wear bandanas or other dust-coverings over the mouth and nose when riding off-road trails.

• Stay on trails and in designated areas.

• Eat on a table or on a blanket in grassy areas to avoid accidently consuming soil and dust.

• Do not harvest edible plants from floodplain areas.

• Limit contact with soil along the streambank.

• Reference Montana Department of Environmental Quality state guidelines for safe fish consumption.

Environmental cleanup is ongoing to protect human health and provide ecological restoration. The EPA will conduct a study followed by a proposed plan and selection of a final long-term remedy (Record of Decision) for the upper and middle portions of Galena Creek. The proposed plan and ROD are expected to be issued in 2022.

Visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/barker-hughesville to learn more about the work of the EPA in the area. Visit: https://tinyurl.com/yy938fjm to learn more about the history of the area and view a full-sized map of the impacted watershed and floodplain. Call the Belt Creek Ranger District office at: 406-236-5100 if you have further questions.