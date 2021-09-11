Former flight attendant's newspaper collection adds to Bozeman 9/11 exhibit

The flight took a route that flew right by Manhattan, where they could see a thick column of smoke rising from the World Trade Center site.

"It was mind-boggling ... just mind-boggling to see that," deGignac said.

As a flight attendant, deGignac felt the loss acutely, particularly for the airline workers who died on the four hijacked planes.

She felt the need to also save copies of the New York Times from after the attacks. She still has several full-page ads that ran in the paper, from companies and cities like Berlin, Los Angeles and Hamburg, Germany.

"For some reason, I had an intuition that we needed to hang on to something so that there was something tangible that we could all actually read," deGignac said.

Prints of two of those ads, one from Berlin and the other from the Museum of the City of New York, now hang in the second floor of the Bozeman Public Library as part of an exhibit about 9/11.

She gave the copies to the library as part of an attempt to keep the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who died alive — particularly to younger people who may not remember the attacks.