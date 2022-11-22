Former Glendive cop sentenced for Wyoming sex crime

A former Glendive police officer who previously served time for raping underage girls was sentenced last month to prison for a federal sex crime in Wyoming.

Taylon Jeffery Bain, 36, was sentenced October 24 in U.S. District Court to 14 years for one count of transporting a minor in Wyoming with the intent of engaging in sexual activity. In 2013, he admitted in Dawson County District Court to several sex crimes involving children, along with possessing child pornography.

He was on probation for the Dawson County crimes at the time of his federal indictment earlier this year, and is facing further allegations of sexual assault.

Baine, who served as a Glendive police officer from October 2006 to August 2007, was charged in U.S. District Court in January of this year. Federal prosecutors eventually indicted him on two counts transporting a minor with the intent of engaging in sexual activity, and one count of committing a sex offense against a minor as a registered sex offender. The abuse occurred in May and September 2019, federal court documents said. He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in August 2022.

Although the agreement has been placed under seal, judgment documents said he pleaded guilty to the single count of transporting a minor with sexual intent. Along with 14 years in prison, U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Bain to 10 additional years of supervised release.

Bain had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of child sex abuse while he was living in Montana, the Gazette previously reported. In 2014, a Dawson County District Court Judge sentenced Bain to 32 years in Montana State Prison, with 24 suspended.

From 2004 to 2009, court documents said, Bain raped four girls, all of whom were under the age of 16. The abuse was investigated by the Montana Department of Justice, and revealed he raped each victim multiple times. Investigators also found sexually graphic photos of victims on Bain’s cell phone.

The victims knew Bain through local classes and volunteer programs. At his 2014 sentencing, the Glendive Ranger Review reported, Judge Richard Simonton said Bain used his position as a police officer and a volunteer to take advantage of the victims.

Bain left prison in February 2016 after becoming eligible for parole, a requirement of which was undergoing sex offender treatment. In July 2021, Dawson County prosecutors charged Bain with two counts of felony sexual assault and filed a motion to revoke his suspended sentence, court documents said. His next hearing in Dawson County is scheduled for January 17, 2023.

The FBI, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming all contributed to the investigation that led to Bain’s federal sentencing.