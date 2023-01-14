Former Judith Gap teacher sentenced for possessing child sex abuse material

A former Judith Gap teacher will spend the next 78 months in prison after investigators found him possessing and sharing child sex abuse material on the internet.

Jayson Gayo, 28, was sentenced Friday to prison time and five years of supervised released in United States District, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gayo, a Filipino national living in Montana on a visa, will be deported back to the Philippines once his sentence is complete.

“It is important to note that not only did [Gayo] possess child pornography, but he was also an administrator of a group involving those with an interest in pornography,” federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing recommendation filed in court.

In August 2020, court documents said, Facebook sent several tips to law enforcement of a video sent from an account later discovered to be associated with Gayo. The video showed the sexual assault of an underage girl. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation eventually traced the source of the video to Gayo’s residence in Judith Gap, where they executed a search warrant in March 2021. Judith Gap has a population of less than 200 people, and sits along U.S. Highway 191 north of Harlowton.

Gayo told investigators he was an administrator of a Facebook group that uploaded pornography, and confirmed the group contained child sex abuse material, according to court records. After serving a warrant to Facebook to search all of Gayo’s accounts, and analyzing all of his media, law enforcement uncovered hundreds of photos and videos depicting child rape. At the time, Gayo was a teacher at Judith Gap School.

“While the United States has no information that any of the children at the school were abused by [Gayo],” prosecutors wrote, "it is concerning that [Gayo] apparently had no qualms about possessing vast amounts of child pornography at the same time he was in a position of authority and trust with children.”

Following his indictment in federal court on one count of possession of child pornography, Gayo pleaded guilty in August 2022. At his sentencing before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, federal prosecutors argued for a 10-year sentence while Gayo’s attorney asked the judge for 48 months of prison time.

Along with six-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release, Judge Watters ordered Gayo to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Tips of child sex abuse material being shared through social media can be submitted anonymously to law enforcement through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.